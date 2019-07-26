News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Courts see massive rise in child pornography cases in three years

Courts see massive rise in child pornography cases in three years
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 06:37 AM

The number of child pornography court cases has increased by 250% over the past three years.

In 2015, the DPP directed 22 cases for prosecution relating to accessing child porn, but this rose to 78 last year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, a further 49 cases have been directed this year.

Noeline Blackwell, from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, believes it is down to more enforcement.

Ms Blackwell said: "What seems to have happened over the past few years is we will see that the gardaí will engage in an operation where they will find a ring of people supplying child porn.

"We have no idea what percentage of people who are accessing child pornography that they are catching as compared to what's out there."

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Residents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA findsResidents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA finds

Man hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in ClareMan hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in Clare

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder

Court approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsyCourt approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsy


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »