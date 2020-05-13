News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Courts open for business says judge as people who re-occupied repossessed home ordered to appear

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 03:18 PM

A High Court judge has said the courts are "open for business" from next week.

Mr Justice Tony O'Connor was speaking to lawyers who were in court seeking contempt of court orders against people who had allegedly illegally re-occupied a repossessed house.

He said he and his colleagues very much appreciate the work solicitors, court staff and others have been doing through the pandemic.

"We are not going to let the administration of justice down.

"I am here now and my colleagues are here and next week we are open for applications," he said.

The judge had just ordered the bringing before the court of Patrick Ryan against who Start Mortgages obtained a possession order against over his property at Glendale Meadows, Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Mr Ryan is to be arrested by gardai and brought to court to answer why he should not be committed to prison for contempt over his alleged breach of orders by re-occupying the house last October.

In September, following a Circuit Court repossession order obtained by Start over an outstanding €654,000 debt he owes on the mortgage, the county sheriff took possession of the property.

Mr Ryan wrote to Start in October saying he had re-occupied the property and would defy any other efforts to get him out, Rudi NeumanBL for Start told the court on Wednesday. Mr Ryan wrote that Start should not be "under the false presumption that I am in contempt of court".

Mr Ryan was believed to be living elsewhere and others were in occupation of the property.

When agents of Start called they found a woman who identified herself as Leila Perierain the house along with a man who refused to identify himself, counsel said. The man "appeared quite blasé" when told he was in breach of court orders by being there, he said.

Mr Neuman sought attachment and committal orders against Mr Ryan and the two occupants over breach of orders made in January to vacate the premises.

Mr Ryan had "defaced" court documents served on him with various annotations, counsel said.

The matter had previously been adjourned because of the pandemic.

"We appreciate these are unusual times but at this stage it is a clear difiance of the court and my client cannot stand by when an order is treated with such disregard." counsel said.

Mr Justice O'Connor said based on the evidence he heard he was making an order that Mr Ryan and the two occupants of the house be brought before the court next week, or earler if necessary, to answer for their alleged contempt.

