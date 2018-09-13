Home»Breaking News»ireland

Courtmacsherry lifeboat rescues two Belgian anglers lost off Cork coast

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 08:29 PM

Two anglers have been rescued off the West Cork coast.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat was called to the scene at 2pm, two miles south of the Old Head of Kinsale.

According to the RNLI, the sea was getting rough and the wind was picking up this afternoon.

The Belgian fishermen got lost as they headed out to sea and they had become extremely worried, as they had no idea as to where they were.

When asking for help the only bearing that they could give was that they could see a lighthouse in the distance.

File photo of Courtmacsherry lifeboat

The lifeboat found the vessel at 2.30pm and escorted the 18-foot fishing boat back to the village of Courtmacsherry shortly after 4pm.


