News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court watches video of boy, 4, playing with teddy bear as he tells Garda of sexual assault by teen

Court watches video of boy, 4, playing with teddy bear as he tells Garda of sexual assault by teen
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 05:24 PM

A four-year-old boy played with a white teddy bear as he told a specialist Garda interviewer about being sexually assaulted by a teenage boy in the teen’s bedroom.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, a video of the interview which took place at a suite set aside for the purpose of interviewing young complainants or witnesses in June 2015 was played to the jury.

The boy told the female specialist interviewer that he felt "not safe" during the alleged sexual assault.

The accused was aged 15 at the time of the alleged assault and he denies the sexual assault of the boy who was aged between three and four at the time in 2014.

During the interview with the specialist Garda, the then junior infant pupil played with a set of toy cars on a large black leather seat and early on in the interview, it was adjourned for six minutes after he said “I want Mammy" and the boy spent time with his mother who was outside the interview room.

In the interview, the four-year-old said that the teenager grabbed his arm and “he told me to go to his bedroom”.

Asked how he felt when the teen grabbed him, the four-year-old said "not good".

The boy said that after leaving the teenager’s bedroom the boy told the teenager's mother what had happened in the bedroom.

At the end of the interview, the boy said that his mother was going to get him "loads of things" at a planned trip to Smyths Toy store.

As the boy was leaving the suite without the teddy bear, the interviewer said "don’t forget Ted" and handed the cuddly toy to him.

The boy - now aged nine - was watching the recorded interview at the same time as the jury in a different room at Ennis Courthouse today.

In a very brief cross examination of the boy, counsel for the accused, Mark Nicholas SC said that what the boy said about happened in the bedroom “is not true. It didn’t happen”.

In response, the boy replied: “It did happen.”

Mr Nicholas also stated that the boy didn’t tell the teenager’s mother of what had occurred in the bedroom and in response, the boy said: “I did tell her”.

The boy confirmed to counsel for the State, Patrick McGrath SC that the sexual assault did take place.

READ MORE

Mother accused of allowing daughter to be ‘continued victim of sexual abuse’ at hands of stepfather

The boy told his mother of the alleged sexual assault in a train on the way home from hospital in April 2015 where medics diagnosed the four-year-old with having perianal genital warts.

The mother told the jury today that she was "heartbroken" and “in shock” on the train.

The mother said that she asked her son why hadn’t he told anyone and he said that he had told the accused’s mother after the alleged sexual assault.

The mother told the court that her son told her that after he told the accused’s mother, she went upstairs, went crazy and started hitting her teenage son.

The alleged victim's mother told the court that a doctor at the hospital told her that the anal genital warts were a sign of sexual abuse.

Mr Nicholas said that the doctors had told the family that there are many causes for such warts and there could be a more innocent non-sexual explanation for the warts and that it was important not to jump to conclusions.

The trial continues tomorrow.

More on this topic

Man accused of impeding murder trial 'thought his father was going to shoot him'Man accused of impeding murder trial 'thought his father was going to shoot him'

'At the time she was 19, going on 14-and-a-half,' judge says as woman avoids jail for cannabis possession'At the time she was 19, going on 14-and-a-half,' judge says as woman avoids jail for cannabis possession

Level of damages to be decided as Aer Lingus pilot gets apology over defamatory emailsLevel of damages to be decided as Aer Lingus pilot gets apology over defamatory emails

Woman tells trial she awoke from drunken blackout to find two men raping her Woman tells trial she awoke from drunken blackout to find two men raping her


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Traffic congestion in Mahon Point contributed to decision to move Cork On Ice to docklandsTraffic congestion in Mahon Point contributed to decision to move Cork On Ice to docklands

Dáil hears 20 minutes of tributes to Gay ByrneDáil hears 20 minutes of tributes to Gay Byrne

HSE outsourcing of screening lead to CervicalCheck 'crisis', Supreme Court toldHSE outsourcing of screening lead to CervicalCheck 'crisis', Supreme Court told

Cork teenager settles case over birth for €23m - the State's largest such award to dateCork teenager settles case over birth for €23m - the State's largest such award to date


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »