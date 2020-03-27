Court tributes to former president of the Southern Law Association, Michael Enright

Tributes were paid today at Cork District Court to a former president of the Southern Law Association, Michael Enright, who has died.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Michael Enright, who has passed away, was a well-respected solicitor and president of the Southern Law Association. He was a solicitor for 47 years.

One of his achievements was as chairman of the litigation committee where he changed the way in which such matters were dealt with and a very efficient system was brought in for the personal injuries list."

“He is survived by his wife Mary. Their two children, Ronan and Gail, also went into the legal profession. As a younger man he was a very good rugby player and a rugby referee. He would have refereed myself and Mr (Donal) Daly in his time,” Judge Kelleher said.

Donal Daly, who was present in court, joined in the tributes to the late Mr Enright: “I knew Mr Enright well and in our college days he was a rugby referee and he was a very fine solicitor.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis, on behalf on An Garda Síochána, and court registrar, Gerardine O’Leary, on behalf of courts staff, joined in expressing their condolences to the Enright family.