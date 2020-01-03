Court told that Kevin Lunney abduction is 'complex case'

The investigation into the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney is ‘a complex case’ involving over 400 statements, a court has been told.

Sgt. Paddy McGirl told Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court in Roscommon that the investigation is still in its infancy.

He said it was not possible to give a timeline on when a book of evidence would be ready as it was a complicated case

“It will be a lengthy investigation. There are over 400 statements, 1,000 jobs in the job book, CCTV footage from five counties and DNA and forensic evidence awaiting analysis,” said Sgt. McGirl.

It is a complex case being investigated in two jurisdictions. There has been considerable progress in the investigation but it is still in its infancy. It is a lengthy investigation.

Three of the four men charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney in Cavan in September last year appeared before the court this morning.

Darren Redmond, 25, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded to appear again before Harristown District Court on January 17.

Another defendant, Luke O'Reilly, 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was remanded to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday, January 10, when he appeared before the court before Christmas.

A fourth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made an application for bail when he appeared before the court this morning.

Judge Faughnan refused the application after hearing submissions from the defendant’s legal representative and also from An Garda Síochána, who opposed the bail application.

Judge Faughnan listed eight reasons for refusing the bail application and remanded the defendant to appear again before Harristown District Court on January 17.