News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court tells man who suffered brain injury in one punch assault he can turn down €1m compensation award

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 02:22 PM

A 52-year old man who suffered a brain injury in a single punch assault on a Dublin street has been granted permission by the High Court to reject an award of over €1million by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal.

Stephen Avery can now appeal the compensation award for the attack which took place ten years ago to a full sitting of the Tribunal.

Mr Avery was the victim of an assault which took place outside the City Arms Pub, Prussia Street, Dublin on October 27, 2008. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and while he can walk he needs care.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross Said he thought it was in the best interests of Stephen Avery to reject the award and to proceed by way of an appeal. The judge said he hoped that appeal could be heard as quickly as possible.

The judge said Mr Avery who had been injured in an unprovoked attack had brought separate proceedings against the pub but that case had previously been settled for €30,000.

READ MORE

Households who use too much water to face bill of €500

The judge noted the attack occurred outside the pub and it could not be held responsible and Mr Avery's claim was to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal.

In a submission to the Tribunal Mr Avery's side said he had been engaged in a minor scuffle earlier on in the night in question but he was punched in the face by a man who was not involved in the earlier altercation. It said Mr Avery had been asked to leave the pub and walked out but was punched and hit his head on the pavement. A taxi driver witnessed the assault.

A man was arrested and charged with an offence under Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment with half of the sentence suspended for a period of three years.

In a written decision, the Tribunal said there was no evidence before it that Mr Avery was in any way responsible for his injuries. It noted that he had previous convictions in the UK relating to burglary and handling stolen goods in the 90s buy it was satisfied he had turned away from crime to a very large extent when he moved to Ireland in 2000.

Counsel for Mr Avery, Eoin McCullough SC told the High Court an award of €1.16million was made by the Tribunal but his side contended that a number of headings could be revisited.

Mr Avery now has poor balance and walks with a limp and has right sided weakness.

In an affidavit to the High Court Stephen Avery's sister Linda Milbank who lives in Lincolnshire said her brother currently lives in the UK and she did not believe he understands the complexities involved in the appeal.

She said he is not able to manage his own money and will need considerable care into the future.

READ MORE

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More on this topic

Law preventing recognition of some refugee marriages is unconstitutional, judge rulesLaw preventing recognition of some refugee marriages is unconstitutional, judge rules

Businessman Bernard Rocca seeks Supreme Court judgement in bid to avoid losing €1m homeBusinessman Bernard Rocca seeks Supreme Court judgement in bid to avoid losing €1m home

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

US immigration case shows how repercussions of 'simple conviction' can be huge, warns Kerry judge US immigration case shows how repercussions of 'simple conviction' can be huge, warns Kerry judge

CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »