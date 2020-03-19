Court Service confirm jury trials for April will be cancelled

Up to 1,000 people throughout the country who had confirmed their attendance as jury panellists for forthcoming trials by judge and jury will no longer be required for those court sessions as a result of the scaling down of court operations due to Covid-19.

The Courts Service has announced that there would be no trial by jury in any of the Circuit Criminal Court sessions planned for several areas throughout the country in April

New juries will also not be required for the Central Criminal Court.

Circuit Criminal Court sessions are planned for the week beginning April 20 for Counties Cork, Limerick, Tipperary North, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Donegal North, Kildare and Louth.

Up to 1,000 of those summoned to attend for jury service in these area had confirmed their attendance to date.

Replies were still awaited from a further 3,000 people.

But as a result of the Courts Service announcement, none will now be required for the April 20 sessions in any of those areas.

The court sessions themselves will take place in that the lists are expected to be called on the opening days. However, the degree to which any other business is done remains to be seen in terms of the sentencing of those already convicted or of defendants who plead guilty to different offences in April.

In Cork city and county 750 people had been notified to attend for jury service in April for trials at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. Again, none will now be required until further notice.