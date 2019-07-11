News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court rules that farmer must keep animals off Thornton Hall lands

Court rules that farmer must keep animals off Thornton Hall lands
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 04:07 PM

The Minister for Justice has secured High Court orders requiring a farmer to remove cattle which had been trespassing on agricultural lands in North Co Dublin which was earmarked for a new prison.

Today Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds made orders against James Scully, who told the court that he had removed his livestock from 156 acres of land known as Thornton Hall.

The Minister, represented by David McGrath SC and Elizabeth Donovan Bl, claimed that Mr Scully had, without their client's permission, grazed his livestock on the lands for several months.

He had admitted doing this in a newspaper article, counsel said, adding that Mr Scully had also claimed that he had been given permission to use the lands. That was not the case, counsel said.

Representing himself Mr Scully from Kilreesk Lane, St Margarets, Co Dublin said all his animals had been removed from the lands.

He told the court that livestock belonging to other persons had been grazing on the lands, and he denied allegations that any of his animals had caused damage to any neighbouring property.

Ruling on the matter Ms Justice Reynolds told Mr Scully that while the court noted he had removed his livestock, the court was satisfied to make an order prohibiting him from trespassing on the lands and that he remove all his livestock from the property.

The Judge said she did not accept that permission was given to him by any of the Minister's agents to use the lands.

She also told him the cost of removing of his or any other person's animals found wandering on the Minister's property would be "very high".

The lands are owned by the Minister. Since 2005 the State has spent over €50m on the site, where a proposed new 'super prison' was to be built, but never proceeded.

High Court that Mr Scully's animals had been grazing on the lands for several months.

Last February the Irish Prison Service was informed that cattle had strayed from the Thornton Hall lands and caused damage to the property of a neighbouring landowner.

The Minister never gave permission allowing any party place livestock on the lands.

As a result of what occurred the Minister spent €21,000 on works to secure the lands, including the erection of fences, steel gates concrete bollards, and repairs to the damaged property.

Notwithstanding those works Mr Scully, it is claimed, continued to trespass on the lands by allowing his livestock to graze there.

The Minister contacted Mr Scully calling on him to remove his livestock.

Mr Scully failed to respond, and instead gave an interview to the Irish Independent Newspaper where he admitted placing animals on the lands without liaising with the Minister.

This resulted in the Minister bringing proceedings against the dairy farmer,

The court also heard Minister had entered into a lease agreement with another party in respect of the lands.

However, the other party has been prevented from entering onto the lands and using them for agricultural purposes due to the defendant's continued trespass, the court heard.

READ MORE

Update: Limerick hospital transferring patients to deal with 'crisis' levels of overcrowding

More on this topic

Judge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepoverJudge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepover

Man apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horseMan apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horse

Aspiring DJ found concealing heroin in his buttocks in garda stationAspiring DJ found concealing heroin in his buttocks in garda station

Pregnant woman led gardaí on high-speed chase with two children in car without seatbeltsPregnant woman led gardaí on high-speed chase with two children in car without seatbelts

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’Solicitors ‘may be complicit in false claims’

Cork event centre doubts as building costs soarCork event centre doubts as building costs soar

‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions‘Unacceptable’ delays in FoI decisions

Teacher concern over sexed topicsTeacher concern over sexed topics


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to get down and dirty for the sake of our archaeological heritage.Why we should get down and dirty for the love of our archaeological heritage

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »