Court rules Irish Rail not required to allow worker have legal representation at disciplinary hearing

By Ann O'Loughlin

Irish Rail is not required to allow an inspector have legal representation before it embarks on a disciplinary inquiry into a charge of misconduct arising from alleged “theft of fuel” through misuse of a company fuel card, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The Appeal Court found the High Court erred in law by granting injunctions restraining the inquiry until Irish Rail allowed Barry McKelvey get lawyers.

On the facts as they stood in May 2017 when Irish Rail initiated the inquiry and refused Mr McKelvey's application for legal aid, he did not require lawyers, Ms Justice Mary Irvine said.

There were no special or exceptional circumstances which warranted the High Court finding Mr McKelvey could not get a fair hearing in accordance with natural justice unless he was represented by solicitor and counsel, she ruled.

While the High Court was entitled to have regard to the serious nature of the charge against Mr McKelvey, the potential penalty and potential impact on his reputation, these were matters "far from exceptional" in the context of work place investigations and not dispositive of his entitlement to lawyers, she added.

She failed, for example, to see why lawyers were necessary to advise of the significance of spreadhseets relating to use of fuel cards.

None of his other rights, including to be heard in relation to the allegations and to make representations, were in dispute, she stressed.

Mr McKelvey can also, at any stage during the inquiry, renew his request to entitlement to be represented by lawyers should matters emerge which neither he nor his trade union representative could reasonably be expected to deal with without such legal representation, she added.

Irish Rail's disciplinary policy and procedures are fully compliant with the code of practice under the Industrial Relations Act and all disciplinary inquiries must be carried out in a fair manner which meets the requirements of natural and constitutional justice, she said.

For that process to meet that standard, it was not necessary, save in exceptional circumstances, for an employee to be legally represented.

A disciplinary process which routinely involved lawyers would slow down the process, make it more costly and have "significant adverse effects" for the relationship between management and employees and between employees themselves.

She was giving the three judge court’s judgment allowing Irish Rail’s appeal over the High Court injunctions.

Mr McKelvey was an employee of Irish Rail since 1999 and an inspector from May 2013.

His responsibilities included managing employees charged with maintaining the Dublin to Cork rail line.

As part of that work, he was given fuel cards to facilitate re-fuelling of company vehicles and machinery. Other Irish Rail employees also had use of such cards.

Irish Rail began a preliminary investigation in late 2016 after it became concerned about the amount of fuel purchased using fuel cards in Mr McKelvey's division, division three. He was interviewed as part of that and shown spreadsheets relating to purchases made with his fuel card in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He had said some such purchases could have been made using his card without his knowledge and his card may have been taken by another staff member.

In March 2017, after he was advised he was being suspended on basic pay until further notice, that triggered letters from his trade union representative, Paul Cullen, and from Sinnott Solicitors challenging the lawfulness of his suspension.

In May 2017, Mr McKelvey was notified Irish Rail had decided to initiate its formal disciplinary process to inquire into the matter of: "Theft of fuel through the misuse of a company fuel card(s), which has resulted with the company suffering a significant financial loss."

He requested an oral hearing and also asked, having regard to the allegation of "theft", he be allowed to be represented by solicitor and counsel at the disciplinary hearing. He also made various complaints about the procedures for that hearing. Irish Rail was later restrained by the High Court from taking any further steps in the process until it agreed Mr McKelvey might have legal representation. It argued that was unnecessary for reasons including he would be represented by an experienced trade union official.