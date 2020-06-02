Court takes 27 years off time attacker must stay away from victim

The Court of Appeal has reduced from 30 to three the number of years a man must stay away from the mother of his children, whom he subjected to ‘a very violent assault’ in their home.

In an attack that lasted over 30 minutes, the man had threatened to shave his former partner's head and broke down a bathroom door to continue the assault.

The three-judge court found that the 30-year order had impacted excessively on his rights of freedom of association with his children, to further develop his relationship with his children, and to enjoyment of a family life, which involved his children.

Daniel Wildes (33) of Devitt Villas, Glasthule, Dublin was jailed by Dublin Circuit Court in 2018, after being found guilty of assaulting Natasha Cummins, causing her harm; she was taken by paramedics to hospital after the April 1 attack.

Judge Patricia Ryan sentenced him to four years in prison, but suspended the final year, providing he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of three years post-release.

However, another condition of the suspension was that he stay away from Ms Cummins, and in no way attempt to contact her or get another person to contact her, for a period of 30 years.

This led to his defence counsel asking the judge if she had indeed said 30 years. When she replied that she had, the barrister confirmed aloud: “Three-zero.”

WIldes later appealed this condition of suspension to the Court of Appeal.

His legal team argued that the sentencing judge erred in law in making an order that required the appellant to avoid contact, direct or indirect, with his former partner for 30 years. The lawyers said that the judge had failed to give adequate weight to the effect that such a sentence would have on the appellant’s personal circumstances and his ability to access, and maintain a relationship with, his children.

The Court of Appeal today found that the sentencing judge was in error in making the suspended portion of her sentence ‘subject to the impugned condition’, although she had been ‘unquestionably acting with a worthy motive and the best of intentions’.

In a written judgement Mr Justice John Edwards, who had sat with Court President Justice George Birmingham and Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the court found the condition was disproportionate insofar as it impacted excessively on the appellant’s rights, either under the Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights or the Charter of Fundamental Rights

This included a right of freedom of association with his children, his right as a parent to further develop his relationship with his children, and a right to enjoyment of a family life which involved his children.

“The condition was arguably so far-reaching in its terms as to amount to an unlawful punishment, not presently available under Irish law,” they said.

They quashed the sentence and re-sentenced the man, again to four years, with the final year suspended for three years.

However, this time, they imposed the conditions that the appellant should stay away from the injured party during the suspended period and, during that period, should not contact her himself or cause anybody to do so. An exception to this involved his solicitor contacting her in writing in relation to the welfare of their children.

The judges also said that he must comply with any recommendations by the Probation Service to undergo any course to address ‘his propensity towards domestic violence’ and his anger management issues.

They said they considered these conditions to be necessary but proportionate.

During the course of the original trial, Sergeant Eoin O'Connor testified that Ms Cummins returned to her home after a night out to find empty beer cans all over her house.

Threw her, kicked her and threatened to shave her head with an electric razor

Wildes, her former partner who had been babysitting their four children, said he would clean the house up and suggested she get some sleep.

Ms Cummins woke up when Wildes entered her bedroom and grabbed her hair. He demanded to see her phone and she refused.

Wildes proceeded to throw her around the room and kicked the back of her spine. He threw a cup in her direction which hit off a wall, and threatened to shave her head with an electric razor.

Ms Cummins locked herself in a bathroom and Wildes kicked down the door. Wildes had his knees pressing down on her chest and choking her when the doorbell rang. He then stopped attacking her.

In a victim impact statement read out in court on her behalf, Ms Cummins said she had extensive bruising all over her body and that her doctor thought she might have sustained a concussion.

Ms Cummins said she suffered from flashbacks and nightmares. She said she did not think Wildes was sorry and was ‘not looking forward to Daniel getting out of prison’.

“He was always aggressive, but I never thought he would go that far with me,” she said.

Wildes has 40 previous convictions, including two for assault causing harm and a number for violent disorder.

Barry Ward BL, defending, said the court could distinguish between this offence and his previous convictions for assault, though he accepted this assault was arguably more serious. He said his client apologised unreservedly for his actions.

Mr Ward said his client accepted that he had assaulted Ms Cummins and in light of the verdict he accepted he went too far. He said that Wildes' childhood had been marked by absent and insufficient parenting.

Judge Ryan said that this offence was ‘a very violent assault’ and that it lasted between 30 and 40 minutes. She said the injuries sustained by Ms Cummins and the effects the assault had on her were taken into account when considering the sentence.

She said backdated the sentence to April 12, 2018, when Wildes went into custody on this matter.