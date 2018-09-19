Court orders protesters to end housing occupation

By Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh

The High Court has granted orders requiring protesters to end their occupation of a premises in central Dublin.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys granted the owners of 41 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, MJH Property Management, an injunction compelling the protesters to immediately vacate and cease the unlawful trespass on the property.

The injunctions are to remain in place until the case has been finalised.

The court heard that the occupation of what had been vacant premises commenced on September 8 when several unknown persons seeking to highlight the housing crisis forcibly entered the property.

The property is the third north inner-city premises, after properties in Summerhill St and North Frederick St, to have been the subject of High Court proceedings after they were occupied by the protesters.

In its action, MJH says the property, which it hopes to develop into apartments, is unsuitable and not safe for what it says is an illegal occupation.

It says that unless the occupation ends, its insurance for the building will be rescinded.

Last week, the British-based owner obtained permission from the High Court to bring proceedings against the persons unknown, who, it claimed, had broken in and occupied the premises.

At yesterday’s sitting of the High Court, MJH, represented by Padraig D Lyons, instructed by solicitor Kieran Curran, said notice of the proceedings had been served on the occupiers of the premises.

There were no representations made to the court on behalf of any of the occupants when the case was called by the court registrar.

After granting the orders, the judge adjourned the matter to a date in early October.