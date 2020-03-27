News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court orders inqury into removal by Gardai of baby from mother's care

Court orders inqury into removal by Gardai of baby from mother's care
File image
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 05:23 PM

The High Court has ordered an inquiry into the removal by gardai of an eight month old baby boy from his mother's care on Wednesday.

The baby was removed after the Child and Family Agency (CFA) got a District Court interim order placing the child under its care.

The CFA sought the order after a social worker was concerned about the child's welfare including a failure to bring him for medical appointments and whether he was getting appropriate mental stimulation.

Care orders were previously obtained for the boy's three older siblings, the court heard.

However, Teresa Blake SC, with Lewis Mooney BL, for the mother, said in this case the interim care order was sought without any notice to the mother. This was despite the fact that there was a solicitor on record in relation to the other three children.

It was highly unusual for an interim order to be sought on a one-side-only-represented (ex-parte) basis where there was no notice and no opportunity for the mother's lawyers to examine the legal basis for the application, she said.

There did not appear to be any serious risk to the child to warrant the application for the care order and there was "a fundamental denial of justice" in this case, she said.

READ MORE

Garda search underway after death threat 'call-out' video shared on social media

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey said on the basis on the material which the CFA made available to the mother's legal advisers, it was not apparent why the matter was deemed so urgent that it should have been made on an ex parte basis before the District Court.

He said the high water mark of the evidence from the social worker involved was in relation to matters including the mental stimulation of the child, the keeping of his medical appointments and the baby not being properly secured in his buggy.

There was a potential deprivation of constitutional rights and the judge believed this was an appropriate case in which an inquiry should be held under Article 40 of the Constitution, in relation to the child's detention.

The matter could could back on Tuesday but said the CFA had liberty to apply in relation to his order in the meantime, he said. He hoped however some consensus could be reached between the parties in the meantime.

He noted the child would continue to be well looked after by the CFA between now and Tuesday.

READ MORE

Electronic surveillance being used to stamp out illegal fires

More on this topic

Provisional liquidators appointed to USIT travel group as result of coronavirus crisisProvisional liquidators appointed to USIT travel group as result of coronavirus crisis

Interim Examiner appointed to food distribution firms hit by Covid19 outbreakInterim Examiner appointed to food distribution firms hit by Covid19 outbreak

Woman unfairly dismissed challenges refusal to pay award from Social Insurance FundWoman unfairly dismissed challenges refusal to pay award from Social Insurance Fund

Burglar from Cork jailed as court hears how elderly couple in 90s were among victimsBurglar from Cork jailed as court hears how elderly couple in 90s were among victims


Child ProtectionGardaiTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Garda search underway after death threat 'call-out' video shared on social mediaGarda search underway after death threat 'call-out' video shared on social media

In-person visitor ban put in place in Irish prisons In-person visitor ban put in place in Irish prisons

Dermot Bannon wins 'open bath tub' planning battle with neighbour Dermot Bannon wins 'open bath tub' planning battle with neighbour

No plans for mass surveillance of social-distancing behaviour – PSNINo plans for mass surveillance of social-distancing behaviour – PSNI


Lifestyle

Bacon’s 1981 triptych (one of 28 large-format works created between 1962 and 1991) will be offered with an estimate north of $60m (€55m).Sotheby's to auction Francis Bacon's Oresteia of Aeschylus in New York

It all started with the magic chair. A chair is a chair, you’ll sigh, and from our perch in Irish Examiner Interiors HQ we’re familiar with that four-legged structure in its every possible incarnation, writes Eve Kelliher.Inside Out: It's a kind of magic - How real-life wizards are transforming lives

As research shows climate change terrifies over half of children, environmentalist Matthew Shribman explains how to talk to kids to ease their fears.How can I stop my child feeling scared about the future of our planet?

Fashion goes full circle with another season dedicated to dots writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Fashion goes full circle with a season dedicated to dots

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »