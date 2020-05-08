Court orders gardaí to eject man from family home after he is suspected of attacking ex-partner

A judge has signed an emergency order requiring gardaí to eject a man suspected of beating up his ex-partner in front of two children from the family home.

At the Family Law Court in Ennis, Judge Mary Larkin intervened in the case after hearing that a woman and her two children were forced to flee from their home after her ex-partner allegedly assaulted her last weekend in front of the children and the man has continued to reside at the home since.

In evidence, the woman with bruises to her face, including a black eye around her left eye from the alleged assault, told the court that since the assault last Saturday night, she and her two children have been living at a local refuge and her ex-partner had continued to reside at the family home.

The woman was seeking a Protection Order which would accord her the court’s protection against the man until a hearing of a Safety Order application.

The woman confirmed to Judge Larkin that the bruises to her face are there as a result of the alleged assault.

She said: “I have a lot of wounds on my head as well.

A friend touched my head and there were a lot of bumps around my head.

However, on hearing of the woman’s current living circumstances and that her ex-partner continues to live at the family home, Judge Larkin told the woman that instead of a Protection Order, she would grant her an Interim Barring Order (IBO).

Judge Larkin told the woman: “I am going to give you an Interim Barring Order so that this man gets out of the house immediately.”

She told the woman that the IBO would require gardaí to remove the man from the family home.

Judge Larkin asked the Court Registrar to draw up the paperwork for the IBO and after the judge later signed the IBO, the Court Registrar told the woman: “You can go back into your home today with your children once he has left the home.”

Judge Larkin told the woman: “Get the gardaí to make sure that he is gone before you go back.”

In her statement seeking the court’s protection, the woman described how she and her daughter had to flee from the home through a window during the late night assault last Saturday and her son ran out the front door.

She said that she and her children stayed at a nearby friend’s house for the night after the alleged assault and gardaí went to the home the following day to retrieve personal belongings of the woman and her two children.

The woman described how earlier in the night, her ex-partner came home and she didn’t realise he was drunk when he came into the sitting room where she was with her two children.

She said: “He threw a cigarette rolling machine on the ground. When I asked him not to do that, he became verbally abusive and called me names.

“He then came towards me and I tried to run away from him.

He caught me and threw me on the couch and started throwing punches, punching me repeatedly on the head.

The woman stated that she and the children managed to get to her bedroom.

She recounted: “He was shouting outside the door of my bedroom. He sounded very drunk and it was very scary.”

She added that she persuaded him “to let us go downstairs and when we came downstairs, he had locked all of the doors and the windows”.

She saied: “I got myself and my daughter out one of the windows. When he saw us getting out, he opened the door to catch us and my son then ran out the door."

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to May 15 next where the ex-partner can consent to or oppose the barring order application.