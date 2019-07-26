News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court order compelling Facebook and Twitter to take down material identifying Ana Kriegel’s killers extended

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 04:06 PM

A court order compelling Facebook and Twitter to take down any material which identifies Ana Kriegel’s killers has been extended until November.

The injunction was put in place amid concerns that photos of the two boys convicted of her murder were being circulated online.

The 14-year-olds, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty of murdering the Kildare schoolgirl at a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last year.

Their identities are protected by law and through an order made by the trial judge.

The Central Criminal Court today heard that both social media platforms had been “wholeheartedly co-operating” with the order.

Young mum who stole €27k in life savings from 82-year-old woman is jailed

