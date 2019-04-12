Court note to be posted on mum’s Facebook page

A judge has said there may need to be “a degree of publicity” in alerting a mother in a family law case about court proceedings, including contacting her via her Facebook page and posting an advert in a local newspaper.

The case, referred to in a recent sitting of the district court in West Cork, involves a woman who was to grant her grandparents regular access to her children.

The court heard she has gone to the UK, along with her children.

The woman’s grandparents claimed at an earlier court sitting that she was in breach of the access arrangements after she had failed to allow them to see her children (their great-grandchildren) at a weekend last month.

However, the court heard while a summons was served on the woman’s own mother, her solicitor was contacted, and efforts were made to contact the woman, it was unknown whether she is aware of it.

The court heard the woman had not provided contact information.

Judge James McNulty said a number of steps would be considered:

The woman’s mother would need to be named in the proceedings and the summons issued to her to come to court and say whether she had communicated the issue of the summons to her daughter;

An advert be placed in a local UK newspaper;

The court notice posted on the mother’s Facebook page.

“It’s a tad embarrassing, but there we are,” said Judge McNulty.

“The principal concern is these children and their rights to see their grandparents.”

The case was adjourned and will be revisited in the coming days.