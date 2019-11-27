Court instructs landlord to let boxing gym operator back into Dublin premises

The operator of a boxing gym has secured a temporary High Court injunction requiring his landlord to let him back into his Dublin city centre based business.

The injunction was granted in favour of Karl Bennett who runs the 'Underdog Boxing' gym and fitness business on the third and fourth floors of Greenside House, Cuffe Hosue in Dublin 2, against his landlord KC Capital Property Group Ltd.

The injunction compels the defendant to vacate and cease taking steps to repossess the premises. Mr Bennett claims was repossessed, and the locks changed by persons acting for the landlord early last Sunday morning.

At the High Court today Jerry Healy SC for Mr Bennett said the premises was forcibly re-entered following what was an alleged "artificially contrived" situation brought about by the landlord.

Counsel said while the repossession was "not a violent one" and there were "no noses broken" it occurred when seven men "effectively overwhelmed" a single security man working for Mr Bennett around 7 am on Sunday morning.

Counsel said the repossession could not be described as peaceable. His client called the Gardai, but they withdrew on the basis that it was a civil matter,

The defendant should not have "unlawfully repossessed" the premises given that the forfeiture notices were contested and should instead have come to court, counsel said.

Counsel said that KC Capital, which acquired the building earlier this year, had issued forfeiture notices against his client, citing unpaid service charges and fire safety and planning issues.

Counsel said these issues were "hotly contested" by his client. Counsel said Mr Bennett had carried out works on the building, and that there are certain planning and fire safety requirements that are being addressed by his client.

However, there was never any question of the premises being under threat of being closed due to fire safety concerns, counsel said.

Counsel said the defendant wants to get his client out of the premises because it "wants to knock down the building and build a more valuable property on the site."

That was something that has not been denied by the defendant in their correspondence, counsel added.

Counsel said Mr Bennett signed a 20-year lease with the former owners of the building in 2014 and is the only current occupier of the building with a lengthy lease.

Counsel said that since Monday his client could not get access to nor open his business which employs seven people and has over 500 members, including youngsters from a local boxing club.

Following the repossession Mr Bennett he said had received a lot of messages from the gym users seeking to know why the premises has been closed, counsel added.

The court heard that lawyers for the landlord have in correspondence with Mr Bennett's solicitor denied any wrongdoing, claimed they were entitled to repossession and have claimed that its actions last Sunday morning were peaceable.

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds. The judge said she was satisfied to grant the temporary orders sought and expressed the court's concern about the circumstances of the repossession.

The judge added that court was also concerned about the impact that the re-possession would have on Mr Bennett's reputation.

The case will come back before the court next week.