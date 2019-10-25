Court hears woman who received suspended sentence for child neglect has since amassed other convictions

A Dublin woman who was given a suspended sentence for wilfully neglecting her young children has since amassed theft and drug convictions, a court has heard.

The 36-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today for failing to comply with the conditions of her probation.

In January last year, the woman was given a suspended two-year sentence for two counts of wilfully neglecting her then six-year-old and 13-month-old children on January 4, 2017.

The court heard the older child was found wandering a Dublin street in a distressed state. She was cold, wet and frightened when found by gardaí.

Upon tracking down her home address, gardaí found the child's 13-month-old baby sister strapped in her buggy in her living room. She was in a distressed state, her nappy and clothes were soiled and her mother was in a “disorientated state” on the couch beside her, the court heard.

The children were taken out of the woman's care, but at the time of her sentence, the court heard the woman was dealing with her alcohol addiction issues and was hoping to regain custody of the children.

The court heard that since then, the children are back in the woman's custody but she has amassed three further convictions in the District Court.

These include possession of prescription drugs for sale or supply, stealing clothes worth €476 from TK Maxx and a public order offence for verbally abusing a taxi driver on various dates in Dublin.

She received suspended sentences and fines for these matters in July this year.

Emmet Nolan BL, defending, told the court his client had relapsed and was living a chaotic lifestyle at the time of the offences. He said she had since re-engaged with addiction services and was living in supportive housing with her children.

He said she was on the priority housing list and her children had been going to play therapy and counselling.

“If she goes into custody, her children will be placed into the care of Tusla and she will lose her place on the housing list,” Mr Nolan said.

Judge Nolan adjourned his decision until December 20, but said the matter should return to court immediately if the woman comes to the attention of gardaí before then.

“The court may forgive one breach but when you're heading to a third it's showing utter contempt of court,” he said.