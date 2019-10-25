News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court hears woman who received suspended sentence for child neglect has since amassed other convictions

Court hears woman who received suspended sentence for child neglect has since amassed other convictions
File photo
By Isabel Hayes
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 05:03 PM

A Dublin woman who was given a suspended sentence for wilfully neglecting her young children has since amassed theft and drug convictions, a court has heard.

The 36-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today for failing to comply with the conditions of her probation.

In January last year, the woman was given a suspended two-year sentence for two counts of wilfully neglecting her then six-year-old and 13-month-old children on January 4, 2017.

The court heard the older child was found wandering a Dublin street in a distressed state. She was cold, wet and frightened when found by gardaí.

Upon tracking down her home address, gardaí found the child's 13-month-old baby sister strapped in her buggy in her living room. She was in a distressed state, her nappy and clothes were soiled and her mother was in a “disorientated state” on the couch beside her, the court heard.

The children were taken out of the woman's care, but at the time of her sentence, the court heard the woman was dealing with her alcohol addiction issues and was hoping to regain custody of the children.

The court heard that since then, the children are back in the woman's custody but she has amassed three further convictions in the District Court.

These include possession of prescription drugs for sale or supply, stealing clothes worth €476 from TK Maxx and a public order offence for verbally abusing a taxi driver on various dates in Dublin.

READ MORE

Lawyers for rape accused say gardaí never offered him an interpreter

She received suspended sentences and fines for these matters in July this year.

Emmet Nolan BL, defending, told the court his client had relapsed and was living a chaotic lifestyle at the time of the offences. He said she had since re-engaged with addiction services and was living in supportive housing with her children.

He said she was on the priority housing list and her children had been going to play therapy and counselling.

“If she goes into custody, her children will be placed into the care of Tusla and she will lose her place on the housing list,” Mr Nolan said.

Judge Nolan adjourned his decision until December 20, but said the matter should return to court immediately if the woman comes to the attention of gardaí before then.

“The court may forgive one breach but when you're heading to a third it's showing utter contempt of court,” he said.

READ MORE

Judge restricts media access to sentencing hearing for Ana Kriegel's killers

More on this topic

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run 'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

Pregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail termPregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail term

Restaurateur Ronan Ryan entitled to costs of legal action over family home repossessionRestaurateur Ronan Ryan entitled to costs of legal action over family home repossession

No bail for man charged after hold-up outside Guinness StorehouseNo bail for man charged after hold-up outside Guinness Storehouse


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

Irish flora and fauna helped form a crucial part of the nation’s history, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Walking in the steps of O’Sullivan Beare clan

The supermodel is part of a particularly famous family, but she’s still managed to carve out her own fashion niche.These are Kendall Jenner’s most glamorous style moments

You know where you are with penne and spaghetti, but what about orzo and casarecce?World Pasta Day: 7 lesser known shapes and how to eat them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »