Court hears vulnerable girl was 'scared for my family' when she stored gun and bullets for 'serious criminal'

By Declan Brennan
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 04:42 PM

A serious criminal used a 17-year-old vulnerable girl to store a gun and live ammunition, a court has heard.

When gardaí went to the home of Tia Byrne in Dublin's inner city she became upset and showed them a handgun wrapped up in socks in a drawer.

Gardaí, who were executing a search warrant for drugs, also found five live rounds of ammunition fitting the .38 Smith and Western revolver.

Byrne told gardaí that she had telephoned a man to bring her cannabis and when he came around with it he had left the gun.

In interview she passed two handwritten notes to gardaí, stating “I was under pressure” and “I felt threatened, I'm just scared for my family”.

Byrne, now aged 19, of Sheriff Street Lwr, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms at her home on February 18, 2018. She has no other convictions.

Garda Sandra Kirwan told the court that the gun was in very good condition and the ammunition was suitable for discharge in the gun.

She agreed with Micheal O'Higgins SC, defending, that there was no doubt his client was “leaned on” by an older and manipulative man and was scared.

He said she was a child who was used and exploited by this “serious criminal”.

“The story of weapons in Dublin's inner city is a very serious matter,” counsel said, adding that criminal gangs were “well capable of seeking out vulnerable persons” like his client.

Judge Martin Nolan said it seemed that Byrne felt she and her family were under threat.

He said she must have known that the people who asked her to hold the gun were going to use it for illicit purposes. But he said given her age and lack of maturity a custodial sentence would be unjust.

He suspended a prison sentence of three years on condition she be of good behaviour and engage with the Probation Services.

He noted evidence that she came from a dysfunctional family background where there were substance abuse issues.

