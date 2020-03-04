Court hears suspected ISIS member Lisa Smith wants to 'prove her innocence'

ISIS suspect Lisa Smith’s wants her trial dealt with quickly “so she can prove her innocence”, a court has heard.

After a trek from war-torn Syria to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, the former Irish Defence Forces member was brought back to Ireland on December 1 when she was arrested.

The mother-of-one, aged 38, from Co. Louth, was questioned for three days before she was charged with being a member of ISIS from 2015 to 2019.

After a three week stint in custody on remand, she was released on bail by the High Court which ordered her to abide by a list of strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

In January, her lawyers pleaded on her behalf with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the case due to lack of evidence.

She appeared again before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court yesterday/today (wed) to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Ms Smith, dressed in black overcoat and maroon headscarf, stood silently at the side of the courtroom, as a solicitor for the DPP solicitor explained that the book of evidence was not ready.

Six weeks was needed to finalise it, he explained.

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan said on the last date the case was in court, January 8, his client was told she would be served with the book of evidence today.

Mr Corrigan said Ms Smith was “on strict bail conditions and anxious that matters be dealt with expeditiously”.

There were a number of points in relation to the charge brought and he urged the prosecution to look at them “very carefully”, adding:

It is the case that this matter should be discontinued.

He wanted the prosecution to again look at documentation provided.

The judge replied that this was a matter for the DPP and he did not have a function in relation to that issue.

Mr Corrigan consented to the six-week adjournment but told the court that was with the caveat that the matter be dealt with expeditiously.

Ms Smith was “anxious to have her matter dealt with so she can prove her innocence", he said.

Judge Daly ordered her to appear again on April 17 next.

She had been refused bail on December 4 when she first appeared at Dublin District Court, three days after she returned to Ireland.

However she brought a fresh bail application to the High Court on December 19 which was successful despite Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU) objections.

She was ordered to obey a list of strict conditions, and to lodge €500.

A further €1,000 out of €5,000 independent surety had to be put paid. Smith managed to take it up on December 31 and was let out.

Lisa Smith. Photo: Collins

Her charges sheet states: "That you the said Lisa Marie Smith between October, 28 2015 and December 1, 2019, both dates inclusive, outside the State, did commit an act which if committed in the State would constitute an offence under Section 21 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended by Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, in that you were a member of a terrorist group which is an unlawful organisation, to wit an organisation styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as 'Da’esh' and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham."

It is an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences). It can carry a ten-year sentence.

The High Court ordered that the address where she has been residing cannot be published but the media can report that she is living in the north east of the country.

Mr Justice Robert Eagar made an order restricting the publication of evidence in support of the objection to bail to protect the integrity of the jury system.

Smith joined the Irish defence forces after leaving school in 2000 and also served with the Air Corps on the government jet.

At her High Court bail hearing, Mr Michael O’Higgins SC submitted that risk of flight was low.

She has a child here, her immediate concern of for her child, and this is a very strong anchor.

She also agreed to abide by bail terms.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Eagar had said Ms Smith was accused of membership of a terrorist organisation but was entitled to the presumption of innocence and the presumption of bail.

The High Court was satisfied that no warrants had been issued for the accused and she had no prior convictions. He held that refusal of bail was not necessary but a number of conditions were attached.

She was warned that breaching the terms would result in going back into custody.

She must reside at an address in the north east, sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am – 1pm and 3pm – 6pm.

She was ordered to obey a curfew.

She had to remain indoors from 8pm and not leave until 7am.

She cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, having already lost her passport.

She had to provide gardai with a contact mobile phone number and was warned she must answer it if rung by gardai, failing to do so would be a breach of bail.

Ms Smith has been banned from going on the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with any non-Garda witnesses in the case.

At her first hearing on December 4, her solicitor had pleaded for bail telling the district court his had come back to Ireland after walking with her toddler daughter, “through bombs, poverty, and cesspit camps, and desert, to come to her country of origin”.