News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court hears man who exerts 'coercive control' on his wife put her in fear by hiding in upstairs cupboard

By Gordon Deegan
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 04:03 PM

A man who exerts "coercive control" over his wife put her in fear when he hid in an upstairs cupboard for 40 minutes at their home, the family law court in Ennis has heard.

That was the allegation made by solicitor for the woman, Frank Doherty, during the course of a Safety Order application by his client.

In court, the woman said that “I am in fear” of her husband after the cupboard incident and a separate shower incident.

She said: “I am definitely being controlled.”

The woman said that her husband “is not able to communicate with me apart from verbal abuse directed at me”.

The woman said that the couple’s marriage “is gone” and they continue to share the family home.

Mr Doherty described the ‘cupboard’ incident as “a very serious incident” where his client called the Gardaí to the home after her husband was found crouching in an upstairs cupboard by a son of the couple.

READ MORE

Shop chain admits in court to selling tobacco to girl, 15

The woman said that on returning from a family occasion with her son, there was no sign of her husband and “I said to my son - it looks like he is gone”.

She said that they had checked all around the house and there was no sign of her husband.

She said: “Forty minutes later - I was sitting in the sitting room.

"I opened a bottle of wine and poured a glass and was about to ring a friend to tell her ‘he is gone’ but I didn’t get the opportunity to tell her that because I heard an unmerciful roar."

“It was my son running down the stairs after he had opened an upstairs cupboard and found my husband crouching there.”

The woman said that she phoned the Gardaí and after they arrived the husband promised to go to his GP the next day.

She said that her husband leaving out his suitcase was to mislead her that he had left.

In response, Judge Durcan said: “This is not an issue of domestic violence. It is not an issue for this man to justify what he does in his own house.

Mr Doherty said: “It is not just domestic violence, it is coercive control as well - a controlling nature over my client.”

The woman said in evidence that the man also controlled her finances and she was recently having a shower when the water was cut off half way through - and this could only have been done by her husband from the hot-press upstairs.

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to July 4.

READ MORE

Former psychic convicted of theft and money laundering

More on this topic

Pensioner who 'had shown no remorse until now' admits killing great-grandson with illegally-held air rifle

Shop chain admits in court to selling tobacco to girl, 15

Former psychic convicted of theft and money laundering

Indian court convicts six for raping and killing girl, 8, in Kashmir

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Tusla to respond to figures showing number of retrospective abuse cases awaiting allocation

Over 24,000 vehicles clamped in Irish Rail car parks in three years

Student activist discusses climate change realities at Our Ocean Wealth Summit

Rodent droppings found 'through the premises' of Garda recreation club restaurant in Dublin


Lifestyle

Archive of accounts from the first Dail goes on sale

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »