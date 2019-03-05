NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Court hears how man helped kick down door and attack couple in search for their daughter

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:07 PM
By Brion Hoban

A man helped to kick down a door and attack a couple in their home while searching for their daughter, a court has heard.

Ben Merriman (aged 20) of Kenmore Heights, Greystones, Wicklow, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault, trespass and criminal damage at a house in Flemington Lane, Balbriggan, Dublin, on March 27, 2018.

Ben Merriman outside court today. Pic: collins

Garda John Delaney told prosecuting counsel that on the day in question Merriman and his co-accused approached the house shouting “Where's Chloe? We're going to kill her.”

His co-accused hit the front door with a metal bar and smashed a living room window before they both succeeded in kicking the door down. They confronted Chloe's parents and demanded to know where she was.

The mother told them she was upstairs, but after they failed to find her there Merriman spat in her face. The other man threatened to “slice her from ear to ear”.

The other man then struck the father in the head with the metal bar and continued to strike him while he was on the ground, while Merriman kicked him. The other man said that if they did not find Chloe they would come back.

READ MORE: 'Every day, I am going to feel the pain,' says victim as guilt-ridden sex offender is jailed

Gda Delaney accepted that the other man was the main aggressor and had inflicted most of the injuries. He also accepted that Merriman was following his co-accused out of “blind loyalty” and that he had good reason to be fearful of him.

Merriman has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since the incident. The court heard that the incident stemmed from the other man wanting to see his former partner and believed she would be at the house.

Defence counsel said that his client unreservedly apologised and was deeply ashamed of his actions. Merriman has cut off all contact with the other man.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned the matter to November 5 next and ordered that Merriman keep the peace and be of good behaviour and follow all directions of the probation service until that date.

More on this topic

Woman, 19, 'with whole life ahead of her' died in freak accident at house party, inquest hears

Adare Manor operators sued by former employee over alleged unfair dismissal

Mother makes impassioned plea over alcohol misuse as men charged in New York over death of son

'Every day, I am going to feel the pain,' says victim as guilt-ridden sex offender is jailed


KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Meet 2019’s new show plants – here are 10 to look out for

Chanel’s first show after Karl Lagerfeld’s death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »