News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court hears how former drugs counsellor caught transporting €136k of cocaine

Court hears how former drugs counsellor caught transporting €136k of cocaine
By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 04:32 PM

A former drugs counsellor who was caught transporting €136,000 of cocaine has received a partially suspended sentence.

Christian Herbert (40) of Sheepmore Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Blackcourt Road, Corduff, on November 16, 2018.

The court heard that on the date in question, the accused was caught transporting approximately €136,000 of cocaine on behalf of another person. Herbert was promised a reduction of €500 from a drug debt for transporting the cocaine.

Seamus Clarke SC, defending, told the court that his client had previously been addicted to drugs, but was clean between 2003 and 2015. He said his client began taking drugs once again following the breakdown of his marriage.

Mr Clarke said his client has been in custody since the date of his arrest and he is currently taking methadone while in custody.

Judge Elma Sheahan noted a probation report placed Herbert as a moderate risk of re-offending due to his addiction, his wish to detox and his working as a cleaner while in custody. She said the case was aggravated by the seriousness of the offence.

She said the case was mitigated by Herbert having previously worked as a drug counsellor following his previous detoxification and his insight into drug culture and the damage it does to society.

Judge Sheahan said other mitigating factors were his early plea of guilty, his co-operation with gardaí, his genuine remorse and desire to reform, his familial support and the fact gardaí accepted he was in fear at the time of the offence.

She sentenced Herbert to three-and-a-half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence for 24 months on strict conditions.

Judge Sheahan backdated the sentence to the date Herbert first went into custody, November 16, last.

READ MORE

Teacher who allegedly called teen pupil 'a little bitch' denied proper disciplinary process, court finds

More on this topic

Limerick publican and councillor who fell down lift shaft settles court actionLimerick publican and councillor who fell down lift shaft settles court action

Man ordered to vacate 'substantial' South Dublin residenceMan ordered to vacate 'substantial' South Dublin residence

Teacher who allegedly called teen pupil 'a little bitch' denied proper disciplinary process, court findsTeacher who allegedly called teen pupil 'a little bitch' denied proper disciplinary process, court finds

Judge orders girl 'critically unwell' girl with anorexia can be detained in hospitalJudge orders girl 'critically unwell' girl with anorexia can be detained in hospital


CourtcocaineTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

The three-day event features an eclectic line-up of some of the very best Irish and International podcasting talent.Get down to these free music podcasts at Cork podcast festival this weekend

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »