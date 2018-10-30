Court hears gun was pressed against Kenneth O'Brien's head when it was fired

The trial of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his friend has heard evidence the gun was pressed against his head when it was fired.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin admits shooting Kenneth O’Brien but claims he just panicked during a fight in January 2016.

Kenneth O'Brien

On January 16, 2016 - the same day on which Kenneth O’Brien was reported missing - some walkers took a dark blue suitcase from the Grand Canal in Celbridge.

Mr O’Brien’s torso was found inside. Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told the jury today that the torso was wrapped in clear plastic.

A week later, Mr O’Brien’s head, legs and arms were found in plastic bags that had been weighed down with bricks and dumped in the canal.

Dr Curtis said his hands have never been recovered.

A post-mortem revealed a “contact entry wound” to the back of Mr O’Brien’s head.

Dr Curtis said it would have been caused by the weapon’s nuzzle being pressed against his head when the shot was fired and he added it would have killed him instantly.

Paul Wells admits shooting him, but claims he did so when his friend reached for a gun he had dropped during a fight in his back garden.

He told gardaí he just panicked and went into survival mode afterwards, using a chainsaw to dismember him to avoid getting caught.

Digital Desk