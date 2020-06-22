News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court hears gun attack victim told he would get 'two bullets' if he showed up in court

Mr Harty was brought before Ennis District Court on a bench warrant after failing to turn up in court last week.
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 04:17 PM

Gordon Deegan A victim of a gun attack has told a Garda that he didn’t attend court as he was informed of a fresh 'two bullet’ threat to him.

In January of this year, Danny Harty (21) of Inis Ealga, Shannon was shot and will shortly require more surgery for an injury sustained in the attack.

Mr Harty was brought before Ennis District Court on a bench warrant after failing to turn up in court last week.

In respect of the failing to show in court charge, Garda Suzanne Clear said that Mr Harty explained why he didn’t show up in court after charge and caution.

Garda Clear stated that Mr Harty replied: “The reason I wasn’t there was I got a phone call saying that if I showed up in Ennis, that the two bullets that were put in me - that there would be another two bullets put in me afterwards.” Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that Gardai were objecting to bail for Mr Harty.

Solicitor for Mr Harty, Stiofan Fitzpatrick told Judge Mary Larkin: “This man was shot in January. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Mr Fitzpatrick said that Mr Harty is due to have surgery in the coming weeks and his current medical condition would make it a major concern if he was to go into custody.

He stated that because of Mr Harty’s physical injuries, he wouldn’t be suited to custody.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “Mr Harty has genuine concerns and he has been repeatedly contacted by Gardai in relation to the fact that there is a live threat on his life.” Mr Fitzpatrick stated the day after his scheduled court appearance, Mr Harty went to Shannon Garda Station to state why he didn’t attend court.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Harty in custody with consent to bail to appear at Ennis District Court on Wednesday.

