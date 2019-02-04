NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Court hears former professional footballer unintentionally caused 'split kidney' of another player

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 04:26 PM
By Brion Hoban

A former professional footballer unintentionally caused the “split kidney” of another player during a five-a-side game, a court has heard.

Petru Pinto (aged 50) of Bellgree Boulevard, Tyrrelstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to reckless assault causing harm at an astroturf pitch in Ellenfield Park, Santry, Dublin, on November 16, 2012.

A jury failed to reach a verdict on a charge of intentionally assaulting Paul Ceusan causing him harm after a trial on November 30, 2018. Pinto subsequently pleaded guilty to an amended indictment which stated that the assault had been reckless rather than intentional.

Detective Garda Ronan Cogavil told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that on the day in question Pinto had a heated verbal exchange with Mr Ceusan during a football match.

Pinto ran in the direction of Mr Ceusan and jumped with his knees raised. His knees collided with the side of Mr Ceusan's torso causing him to fall to the ground and the match was halted.

Mr Ceusan suffered a Grade 4 renal injury, also called a “split kidney”, requiring a stent to be inserted from his kidney to his bladder.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court, Mr Ceusan said that he had lost 25% of kidney function and now suffers from high blood pressure. He said his medical costs were €1,350 and he was not able to work for around 20 weeks after sustaining the injury.

Det. Gda Cogavil agreed with Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that both men were members of Transylvania FC, a club set up by Pinto and friends in 2001 for Romanians living in Dublin. Pinto and Mr Ceusan both played professional football in Romania prior to coming to Ireland.

Mr McGinn said his client had contested the trial on the grounds that he had not intended to cause the injuries. He said his client apologised to Mr Ceusan.

Mr McGinn said that there was some dispute as to whether the ball had been in play at the time of the incident and that the confusion as to exactly what had happened could not be resolved “in the absence of an action replay”.

Pinto works as a painter and decorator and has sole custody of his 17-year-old son. He has several previous convictions for minor road traffic matters and has not come to garda attention since the incident.

Judge Pauline Codd asked that documentation regarding Pinto's finances be provided to the court. She ordered a report from the Probation Service and adjourned the matter for sentencing to October 8, of this year-


