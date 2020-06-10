News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court hears doctor at centre of Cavan hospital damages claim was subject of UK disciplinary probe

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 05:19 PM

A boy with cerebral palsy who is suing the HSE over the circumstances of his birth at Cavan General Hospital has now lodged a claim for aggravated damages claiming his care was entrusted to a doctor who was the subject of a disciplinary investigation in the UK.

The High Court told today that Tadhg McKenna is now seeking exemplary or aggravated damages after it emerged that Dr Aamir Iqbal Malik was allegedly involved at his birth.

In the High Court last week Dr Malik was suspended from the medical register in Ireland pending further order .On that occasion the President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly noted Dr Malik, who qualified as a doctor in Pakistan in 1989 had been struck off the medical register in the UK in 2018 for professional misconduct based on findings of dishonesty relating to years previously in how he conducted his practice as a doctor there.

It is now claimed in the case of Tadhg McKenna who has quadriplegia cerebral palsy that his care at birth was allegedly entrusted to Dr Malik who it is claimed had neither the professional capacity not the competence to provide such care either at all or without appropriate supervision.

In the High Court Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that the new developments in the case have caused stress for the McKennas but they don’t want the case to be delayed.

Counsel for the HSE Andrea Mulligan BL said the HSE is investigating the new aspect to the case. Liability had previously been conceded in relation to breach of duty but causation had remained at issue. The HSE was now investigating the new claims.

Tadhg James McKenna, Sruth An Mhuillan, Emyvale, Co Monaghan has through his mother Emma Louise McKenna sued the HSE over the circumstances of his birth at Cavan General Hospital on August 31, 2017.

Tadhg was born suffering from severe perinatal asphyxia and had to be resuscitated.

It is claimed the mother’s labour was allowed to continue for over 16 hours and there was an alleged failure to appropriately monitor the mother during labour and delivery.

It is further claimed there was an alleged failure to monitor the fetal heart rate and there was an alleged failure to detect or take account of CTG abnormalities.

The HSE it is now also alleged entrusted the baby’s care to Dr Malik at a time when it ought to have known he had been the subject to disciplinary sanction and was in the course of a disciplinary investigation and allegedly had neither the professional capacity nor competence to provide such care.

The HSE it is further alleged failed to ensure it had in place an appropriate administrative regime to alert medical administrative staff of the disciplinary status of medical practitioners operating in conjunction with them.

It is also claimed the HSE owed a duty to ensure that the employment as well as the deployment of medical staff , specifically medical doctors was conducted in such a way as to ensure in relation to doctors registered with a non national registration authority, the HSE was fully informed of any disciplinary investigation or sanction imposed.

The case which is expected to last two weeks was listed for hearing by Mr Justice Kevin Cross for September.

