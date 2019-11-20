Court hears Department of Social Protection deny the handing over of data by its staff is commonplace

Department of Social Protection officials have rejected claims there was a common practice in the department of staff giving personal data to third parties including private investigators working for financial institutions.

The High Court today heard since 2014 four employees of the department have been dismissed for passing on data held by it to third parties

The department said it has taken steps to ensure that its staff of more than 6,500 people are fully informed of their data protection obligations.

The denials were made on the second day of an action by 49-year-old Daniel Lannon who is seeking damages and aggravated damages against the Minister for Social Protection for what he claims was a breach of his privacy and his data protection rights in 2014.

Mr Lannon represented by Jim O'Callaghan SC also seeks declarations from the court including that the department breached its duty of care in regards to his personal data.

The Department, represented in court by Conor Power SC opposes the claim but accepts that a former official with the department had passed on Mr Lannon's data to a private detective.

On Wednesday Ms Ann Marie O'Connor, an official with the Department who was involved in the disciplinary process against Ms Caitriona Bracken, the official who had passed on the plaintiff's data gave evidence.

She said four persons, including Ms Bracken, have been dismissed since 2014 for passing on data to third parties.

Any data breach she said was taken "very very seriously" and staff were all made aware of their data protection obligations.

In reply to Mr Justice Tony O'Connor she said that there had been other members of staff, who were found to have accessed person's information for non-business reasons.

Those individuals, Ms O'Connor said, had also been disciplined by the department.

While she did not know the exact numbers of persons in the department who had been disciplined for those breaches she told the judge that it was between 20 and 30 individuals since 2014.

Under cross-examination by Mr O'Callaghan she rejected claims that giving information to third parties was commonplace, adding there were protocols in place for the exchange of information with bodies such as the Gardaí, Revenue, CAB and the HSE.

In his evidence, Mr Vincent Kennedy, the Assistant Principle Officer with the Department's Business Information Support Unit said that it had taken steps to prevent data breaches.

These included carrying out random checks to see who has accessed information on certain individuals and keeping a database of known phone numbers of private investigators (PI).

He told the court that in two instances officials had given out information about persons to PIs who had claimed they were officials with the HSE. In another instance, a former employee has been prosecuted for giving information to a third party.

He told the court that since 2014 the department sends all its employees information about their data protection obligations.

In his action, Mr Lannon claims that on the 22 August, 2014, his personal data - including his address at Colpe View, Deepforde, Dublin Road, Drogheda - was accessed Ms. Bracken.

She provided those details to a private investigator, and her brother-in-law, Mr Michael Ryan.

Mr Ryan was hired by a solicitor's firm acting on behalf of AIB. He claims the information was used so AIB could serve legal proceedings on him at the Drogheda address.

Mr Lannon did not provide the bank with the Drogheda address, and instead had used the address of a property he owned at Burnell Square, Malahide Road, Dublin for correspondence with AIB.

After AIB wrote to him in Drogheda in 2015 Mr Lannon made a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC).

The DPC prosecuted Mr Ryan, and his company Glen Collection Investments Limited, who in October 2016 pleaded guilty to certain data breaches and were fined €7,500 by the district court.

In its defence, the department accepts Ms Bracken accessed Mr Lannon's private data and provided it to Mr Ryan, but says it is not liable for her actions.

Ms Bracken of Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe, Co Galway was initially added to Mr Lannon's proceedings by the department as a third party.

She had claimed that the release of data to parties including private investigators was "commonplace." On the first day of the hearing, the department dropped its case against her.