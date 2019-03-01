Court hears Cork man who stole €6,900 from boss lost it all in gambling spree

A gambler who was active in Gamblers Anonymous stole €6,900 from his employer, abandoned his van in Cork airport and then drove by car to Dublin for a gambling spree where he blew all the money.

Detective Garda Jim Kearney described this scenario in the case against Ian O’Sullivan of Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Kearney said the crime was committed between October 10 and 12, 2017 when the defendant was working as a delivery man contracted to Musgrave’s cash and carry.

His job was to deliver goods to various shops around Cork, collect cash payment and then hand over the cash he had received.

Instead, he drove the van to Cork airport where he abandoned it with the keys in the ignition.

He hired a car at the airport and drove to Dublin where went on a gambling spree and lost all of the €6,900 he had collected in the course of his work.

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said the accused had gathered €1,000 compensation but had since lost the job he had most recently.

“I am aware how insidious a gambling habit can be,” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said.

The judge said it appeared to be a vicious circle where the accused need to raise compensation but that he appeared to be unable to resist temptation when handling money in his work, causing him to lose a job.

Mr O’Flynn BL said that despite the gambling the defendant was a good family man and had the support of his family.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing until May 22 and he directed the preparation of a probation report. O’Sullivan was remanded on continuing bail until then.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing €6,900 in October 2017.