NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Court hears Cork man who stole €6,900 from boss lost it all in gambling spree

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 05:57 PM
By Liam Heylin

A gambler who was active in Gamblers Anonymous stole €6,900 from his employer, abandoned his van in Cork airport and then drove by car to Dublin for a gambling spree where he blew all the money.

Detective Garda Jim Kearney described this scenario in the case against Ian O’Sullivan of Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Kearney said the crime was committed between October 10 and 12, 2017 when the defendant was working as a delivery man contracted to Musgrave’s cash and carry.

His job was to deliver goods to various shops around Cork, collect cash payment and then hand over the cash he had received.

Instead, he drove the van to Cork airport where he abandoned it with the keys in the ignition.

He hired a car at the airport and drove to Dublin where went on a gambling spree and lost all of the €6,900 he had collected in the course of his work.

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said the accused had gathered €1,000 compensation but had since lost the job he had most recently.

“I am aware how insidious a gambling habit can be,” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said.

READ MORE: Brother of Clare All-Ireland winner 'left to suffer alone' after being fatally hit by speeding car, court hears

The judge said it appeared to be a vicious circle where the accused need to raise compensation but that he appeared to be unable to resist temptation when handling money in his work, causing him to lose a job.

Mr O’Flynn BL said that despite the gambling the defendant was a good family man and had the support of his family.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing until May 22 and he directed the preparation of a probation report. O’Sullivan was remanded on continuing bail until then.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing €6,900 in October 2017.

More on this topic

'Objective media is essential to a functioning democracy': SBP welcomes victory in Denis O'Brien defamation case

Man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of cyclist in Kerry

Mother's tragic death on way to see baby in hospital shows need for truck driver rest periods, inquest

Doctor addicted to opioids cannot be named but hearing will be held public


KEYWORDS

CourtCork

More in this Section

Man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of cyclist in Kerry

Teachers' union to continue campaign for pay equality

Mother's tragic death on way to see baby in hospital shows need for truck driver rest periods, inquest

Doctor addicted to opioids cannot be named but hearing will be held public


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »