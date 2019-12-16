News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court hears Cork man facing shoplifting charges had 111 previous convictions

Court hears Cork man facing shoplifting charges had 111 previous convictions
By Liam Heylin
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 04:59 PM

A Cork man who was a very talented footballer in his youth, was jailed for seven months today after he was caught for multiple counts of shoplifting in Cork.

Danny O’Donovan of 129 Mount Nebo Ave, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that previous to the four counts of theft to which the 34-year-old pleaded guilty, he had 111 previous convictions.

Those include 16 for theft, seven for burglary, one for handling stolen property and one for making off without payment for a service.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said:

“He has a longstanding alcohol problem. All of his offending relates to alcohol. He was a very talented footballer but things went against him at an early age.

"He gets into bouts of drinking and gets into trouble as a result. He does go off drink for periods too and organises his life pretty well. He is 34 and knows he has got to make serious decisions about rehabilitation at this stage.”

READ MORE

'Rot in hell', Mayo brothers' relatives tell murderer after appeal dismissed

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the stolen goods were restored to the shops in some instances but that there was €270 worth of property for which shops were at a loss where there was no prospect of compensation.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of seven months in prison backdated a week to when the accused went into custody. All four shoplifting offences date back to August.

O’Donovan walked out of Dunnes on Merchants Quay wearing a fleece jacket without paying for it and Garda Patrick Russell called to the shop and charged him with theft. Garda Aoife O’Keeffe charged him with stealing two T-shirts at Michael Guiney’s.

Garda Kevin Motherway charged him with stealing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket at Brown Thomas and Garda Kyra Ann Collins charged him with stealing two lamps from Homesense on Grand Parade.

READ MORE

Irish and UK governments urged to publish Northern Ireland powersharing deal draft

More on this topic

Solicitor guilty of assault after attacking fashion designer in UK opera rowSolicitor guilty of assault after attacking fashion designer in UK opera row

Mother in fear of son called gardaí when she heard him snoring outside houseMother in fear of son called gardaí when she heard him snoring outside house

Sister-in-law of late Cyril McGuinness makes court appeal for return of phones confiscated by gardaiSister-in-law of late Cyril McGuinness makes court appeal for return of phones confiscated by gardai

Claims against state and Denis O'Brien over licence award may be pursued, court rulesClaims against state and Denis O'Brien over licence award may be pursued, court rules


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »