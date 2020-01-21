Court hears Cork farmer's dangerous dancefloor moves ended in arrest

A 55-year-old farmer’s dance moves on the Crane Lane dancefloor got him into trouble and today he appeared in Cork District Court where he admitted charges arising out of the incident.

Patrick Ring of Peake, Coachford, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger at Crane Lane, Cork, on the occasion.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the premises by smashing a window near the bar area. Finally, he admitted having a small amount of cannabis for his own use on the occasion.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said in mitigation: “He is a farmer in West Cork. He is 55 and he had too much to drink that night. He was out on the dancefloor of Crane Lane dancing.

The bouncers got upset at his dancing moves or whatever.

“He insisted he should not be removed from the premises. He was upset, absolutely, and the gardaí arrested him and brought him to the garda station.”

Inspector Seán McCarthy said gardaí were called to the Crane Lane and arrived to find him on the floor of the premises where he was being subdued by a member of security staff.

“He was aggressive with staff and he was held down by bouncers. One bouncer complained that he (the defendant) kicked and smashed a window pane and that he (the bouncer) was assaulted. But he did not make a complaint of assault,” Insp. McCarthy said.

READ MORE Man sues EBS and Ulster Bank over alleged failure to forward payments to former partner

Mr Daly, solicitor, accepted that while the accused had some previous convictions they were historical.

“He is out of trouble for a considerable period. He has paid the money in full for the damage to the window (€175) and he apologises.

"He is embarrassed. Nothing like this happened before. He accepts he possibly was out of order on the dancefloor.

"He certainly never meant for it to happen,” Mr Daly said.

The solicitor said Patrick Ring called back to the Crane Lane premises the following day to apologise and also apologised to gardaí.

Judge Carol Anne Ní Chúllacháin fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger, €200 for being in possession of cannabis for his own use and she took into consideration charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and causing criminal damage.