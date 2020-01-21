News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court hears Cork farmer's dangerous dancefloor moves ended in arrest

Court hears Cork farmer's dangerous dancefloor moves ended in arrest
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 05:36 PM

A 55-year-old farmer’s dance moves on the Crane Lane dancefloor got him into trouble and today he appeared in Cork District Court where he admitted charges arising out of the incident.

Patrick Ring of Peake, Coachford, County Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger at Crane Lane, Cork, on the occasion.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the premises by smashing a window near the bar area. Finally, he admitted having a small amount of cannabis for his own use on the occasion.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said in mitigation: “He is a farmer in West Cork. He is 55 and he had too much to drink that night. He was out on the dancefloor of Crane Lane dancing.

The bouncers got upset at his dancing moves or whatever.

“He insisted he should not be removed from the premises. He was upset, absolutely, and the gardaí arrested him and brought him to the garda station.”

Inspector Seán McCarthy said gardaí were called to the Crane Lane and arrived to find him on the floor of the premises where he was being subdued by a member of security staff.

“He was aggressive with staff and he was held down by bouncers. One bouncer complained that he (the defendant) kicked and smashed a window pane and that he (the bouncer) was assaulted. But he did not make a complaint of assault,” Insp. McCarthy said.

READ MORE

Man sues EBS and Ulster Bank over alleged failure to forward payments to former partner

Mr Daly, solicitor, accepted that while the accused had some previous convictions they were historical.

“He is out of trouble for a considerable period. He has paid the money in full for the damage to the window (€175) and he apologises.

"He is embarrassed. Nothing like this happened before. He accepts he possibly was out of order on the dancefloor.

"He certainly never meant for it to happen,” Mr Daly said.

The solicitor said Patrick Ring called back to the Crane Lane premises the following day to apologise and also apologised to gardaí.

Judge Carol Anne Ní Chúllacháin fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger, €200 for being in possession of cannabis for his own use and she took into consideration charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and causing criminal damage.

READ MORE

Court finds captain and his co-defendant, who was arrested naked, guilty of sailing while drunk on the Liffey

More on this topic

Louth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hearsLouth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hears

'They are contributing to profits of dangerous men,' judge makes raft of cocaine convictions from Kinsale Sevens'They are contributing to profits of dangerous men,' judge makes raft of cocaine convictions from Kinsale Sevens

Court finds captain and his co-defendant, who was arrested naked, guilty of sailing while drunk on the LiffeyCourt finds captain and his co-defendant, who was arrested naked, guilty of sailing while drunk on the Liffey

Man sues EBS and Ulster Bank over alleged failure to forward payments to former partnerMan sues EBS and Ulster Bank over alleged failure to forward payments to former partner


CourtCorkCrane LaneTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three yearsMan who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three years

Election 2020: How do I register to vote?Election 2020: How do I register to vote?

Family of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her deathFamily of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her death

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

'We’re far more comfortable talking to our kids about death than we are about sex'Learner Dad: 'The five-year-old can’t wait for our cat to die'

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »