Court hears Conor McGregor will plead guilty to attack on Dublin man in pub

Conor McGregor is pleading guilty to an attack on a man in a Dublin pub and has apologised, a court has heard.

Desmond Keogh in his 50s from south west Dublin had been at the Marble Arch Pub, Benbulben Road, in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April when he was attacked by the mixed martial arts (MMA) star.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the fighter was later served with a summons.

He was forced to appear at Dublin District Court on a common assault assault charge.

McGregor has spent recent weeks travelling the world promoting his Proper 12 whiskey brand but had to return to Ireland for day-two of his case.

Disclosure or prosecution evidence including CCTV footage had been ordered at his first hearing on October 11 last.

The case was adjourned until today for him to formally indicate if he was pleading guilty or to have a trial date set if the case was contested.

The case was called at 11.07am.

His solicitor Michael Staines told Judge Treasa Kelly that his client pleading guilty.

State solicitor Stephanie Doyle said Mr Keogh has indicated in a signed letter that he did not want to give a victim impact statement, which was his right.

Mr Keogh was not in court.

The defence said the facts could be given by prosecuting officer, Garda Jason O’Carroll, and it was not necessary to see the video evidence.

The court heard McGregor had also apologised and that was accepted by Mr Keogh.

The judge was furnished with a letter from the vicitm confirming he did not wish to provide a impact statement.

However, the prosecution insisted that the court should see the short piece of footage. The case resumes at 2pm.

Multi-millionaire McGregor who is set to make his UFC comeback in the new year arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin in a blacked out ‘182-reg Range Rover just after 10am.

In a navy suit, white shirt, striped blue and tie, he walked silently past photographers and news crews.

Once inside, he headed upstairs to wait outside courtroom number eight to face justice. He sat in the third row of the public gallery among other defendants.

The former lightweight and featherweight champ was quizzed by detectives about the alleged assault but he was not formally arrested.

The offence is under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the State Act, a category minor assaults which did not result in serious injury.

It can carry a six-month jail sentence and a fine.

McGregor, 31, was born in Crumlin and later raised in Lucan, Dublin, he is now living in at Ladycastle, Straffan, Co Kildare.

In August, video footage of the attack was posted online and went viral after it appeared on American website TMZ.

Almost a week later the MMA star issued an apology during an interview on US cable sports television ESPN.