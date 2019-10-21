Court hears claims woman 'incapable of standing' was carried into lane in Cork city and sexually assaulted

A young woman who left a bar in Cork city on Saturday night in an intoxicated state was carried into a dark lane by a 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted her, it was alleged today in the course of a bail application at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda David Noonan charged the young man with two charges, sexual assault and failing to carry ID required by the Immigration Act and he made no reply when cautioned.

A Georgian interpreter was sworn in for the case before Judge Olann Kelleher yesterday. The accused was represented by Frank Buttimer solicitor on free legal aid.

The detective said the State was opposed to bail being granted to the accused. The seriousness of the alleged offence was outlined in the course of the bail application as one of the grounds for objection.

Det. Garda Noonan said: “On Saturday night, Oct 19, the victim was out socialising. Evidently, she became incapable of standing unaided.

"From the investigation it appears the accused aided the victim out of the bar and carried her to a dark location in a nearby street. It came to a stage he had to carry the victim to this location.

"An independent witness observed what was going on as they left the premises and became so concerned that the witness followed them and informed gardaí due to his concerns. The witness outlined what he observed and intervened when he was at this location (the dark area). The accused was lying on top of the victim and at this stage the witness would say…"

At that stage in the evidence, defence solicitor, Mr Buttimer, objected to further details being given if the witness was not present in court to give evidence.

READ MORE Three doctors censured over care of man who had chest pains, and later died

Det. Garda Noonan said that as a result of what was reported to gardaí they attended at the scene and arrested the accused.

“The injured party has attended at the sexual assault treatment unit,” he said.

In respect of the immigration charge, the detective said the accused was fingerprinted when in custody and the fingerprints were found to be a match (on an international police database) for a person with a different name and date of birth.

Mr Buttimer said that some time would be necessary for the garda investigation in relation to his identity and he did not advance the application for bail pending that.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until Thurs, Oct 24.

The charges state that on Oct 19 being a non-national present in the State, he did fail to produce on demand to a member of An Garda Síochána a valid passport or other equivalent document which established his identity and nationality, contrary to the Immigration Act. He is also charged with sexual assault of a named woman.