Court hears car seized in Kevin Lunney QIH probe may have been 'accidentally burned'

File image of Kevin Lunney
By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 07:58 PM

The trial of four men accused of abducting and assaulting a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings has heard that a car seized by gardaí may have been "accidentally burned".

The non-jury court heard this morning that a vehicle seized as part of the case was burned "apparently by accident" while in the possession of gardai.

The court also heard that the trial of the four men, which involves 50,000 documents, will commence on Monday 21 January, 2021.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, and Alan O'Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 1, are all charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney (50) at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Another male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with the same offences.

Mr Michael O'Higgins SC, for the unnamed man, said the defence was seeking further information on a car involved in the case that belonged to his client and that was burned while in Garda possession "apparently, by accident".

Mr O'Higgins said that he would be "grateful" if the State and the DPP could "tell us all they know, which would be the easiest thing".

Mr Garret Baker said that the matter was being "looked into".

Presiding Judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that "cards should be on the table" and that "it should be more than looked into".

Prosecuting barrister, Mr Garret Baker BL, told presiding judge Mr Justice Hunt that the case involved 50,000 documents that needed to be digitally rendered and that it could be four-to-six weeks before they could be disclosed.

Mr O'Reilly and Mr Redmond had their bail extended to January, while Mr O'Brien and the fourth male were remanded in custody.

Mr Justice Hunt read an alibi warning to the four men and ordered them not to have contact with anyone involved in the case, before adjourning the cases to January.

The unnamed male will have his case reappear at the court on 6 July, 2020, for an update on the vehicle in Garda possession.

QIHKevin LunneyTOPIC: Courts

