Court hears allegation that Cork man placed tracker under woman's car

A GPS tracking device was placed under a young woman’s car outside her house at five in the morning by her ex-partner causing her to be petrified for her life.

That was the allegation made at a bail hearing at Cork District Court today. The 28-year-old woman said she was “a million percent certain” the man who placed the tracker under her car was her ex-partner.

The 44-year-old accused man said she needed glasses and that he was asleep with a lady friend in East Cork at the time of the alleged incident in Cork city.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted him bail and put the case back for hearing on September 24 at an in-camera hearing in Cork District Court.

The charge states that on August 1 he contravened a protection order by putting her in fear when she observed him under her car placing what was believed to be a GPS tracking device on it.

Garda Matthew O’Mahony objected to bail and said the GPS tracking device was found under the 28-year-old woman’s car following the reported breach of the domestic order minutes after the complainant allegedly saw the man placing it there.

The woman said, “I know it was him – one million per cent. Who else would put a tracking device under by car at 5am? I am petrified. He is everywhere I go. I am petrified for my life. I can’t sleep, I can’t do anything I am so afraid for my life and my children’s lives, more importantly.”

Cross-examining, Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused was not at the woman’s house and he was at another woman’s house and she was in court to say that the defendant was in bed with her at the relevant time.

“He says he knows nothing about the GPS tracker,” Mr Collins-Daly said. The woman said, “I am not making this up.” And she added, “Why are my children still on his WhatsApp profile picture? They are not even his.”

In his evidence the accused said of the alleged incident, “I was not there, your honour. I was in a house at (address) with a lady friend of mine.” He said his ex-girlfriend needed glasses and did not see him outside her house because he was not there.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis put it to the defendant, “She is fearful of you.” The defendant replied, “She is not fearful of anyone.”