Court hearings to resume from Friday amid confusion over ‘two-hour’ Covid-19 guidance

Court hearings are set to resume on Friday following clarification on “strange” and “bizarre” Covid-19 public health guidance that raised a doubt over holding sittings for more than two hours.

Confusion reigned this week following guidance given to the Houses of the Oireachtas that sittings or committee hearings should not be held for more than two hours. The guidance raised doubts over whether courts could sit for more than two hours and also left a question mark over how other workplaces could function.

On Wednesday President of the High Court Justice Peter Kelly announced that physical court hearings would be limited to two hours until further advice was given.

Later that evening Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed at the daily briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the two-hour guidance was not to be interpreted as a hard and fast rule.

By Thursday morning the Courts Service had received “detailed” advice on the length of sittings which will allow some hearings to resume from Friday.

CEO of the Courts Service Angela Denning confirmed that Professor Martin Cormican from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre clarified there was no need to limit court sessions to two hours.

The Courts Service, she said, is assessing how “safe hearings” can be held and will keep a record of every individual in court for more than two hours, in the event that this information is needed for Covid-19 contact tracing.

Representatives from the Law Society and Bar of Ireland, however, said the public health guidance was confusing and had hindered progress being made to reopen the courts.

Speaking on RTÉ radio Director General of the Law Society of Ireland, Ken Murphy, said the new guidance represented a “strange piece of novel and dramatic advice”.

“When we got this news out of the blue there was dismay because real valiant efforts are being made by the courts service to reopen the courts consistent with the public health guidelines,” Mr Murphy told the Today with Sarah McInerney Show.

“It was bordering on bizarre that we were being given this advice for the first time more than two months into the Covid-19 crisis where the public health advice up until now has been admirably clear,” he added.

Mr Murphy said efforts to use technology and hold remote hearings were to be applauded but were not a substitute for court sittings: “We need to get the courts open in the interests of citizens, businesses, and the economy and the country generally”.

Speaking on the same radio programme, Michael O’Higgins, Chairman of the Council of the Bar of Ireland, said there were signs that the two-hour limit would not hold as news was breaking of updated guidance.

A two-hour rule, Mr O’Higgins said, would have represented a “major setback” to the reopening of courts.

“Apart from causing confusion amongst the profession and amongst users of the courts, and across possibly many workplaces beyond the courts, this surprising development is not consistent with the approach that has been taken to date,” he added.

The issue was also raised in the Dáil by Labour leader Deputy Alan Kelly, who said it was coincidental that the Department of Health had sought the new advice as the new Oireachtas Committee on the Covid-19 Response were questioning health officials this week.

“It is bonkers that such advice is issued this far into the crisis because this changes everything. Why did NPHET not make this clear before now? I would like to know when the Taoiseach, the Government and Ministers were made aware of it. I was not aware of it,” he said.