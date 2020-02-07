News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court grants temporary injunction after horse believed dead is entered in tomorrow's race meet at Naas

Court grants temporary injunction after horse believed dead is entered in tomorrow's race meet at Naas
File photo.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 06:28 PM

A man thought a broken down racehorse his company owned had been put down a year ago but opened a newspaper to find it was entered to run at Naas racecourse tomorrow, the High Court has heard.

Andrew Hughes, manager of Thistle Bloodstock Ltd, was granted a temporary injunction today preventing the horse "The Tartan Spartan" from running in the 3.22pm Hurdle Handicap.

The injunction is against the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) and trainers Philip Fenton and Jim Derwin.

The injunction was granted by Mr Justice Mark Heslin today following a one-side only represented application from William Reidy BL, for Thistle Bloodstock.

Mr Reidy said Mr Hughes, in an affidavit, gave the animal to Mr Derwin about 12 months ago to euthanize it after it had broken down. Ownership had never changed and Mr Hughes still had the horse's passport, he said.

Mr Reidy said Mr Hughes assumed it had been euthanized because it had been deemed "beyond repair".

Mr Hughes "picked up the paper this morning to find it listing to race tomorrow," counsel said.

There was correspondence with the defendants saying legal action would be brought if no word was received back to say the horse would not run.

While the IHRB, formerly the Turf Club, said it could not prevent it racing without a court order, there was no response from the other two defendants, the court heard.

Mr Justice Heslin granted the interim injunction as he was satisfied there was a fair question to be tried, damages would not be adequate compensation for Thistle if it was not granted and that the balance of convenience favoured the granting of the order.

He said the case could come back next week.

READ MORE

State solicitor tells court Kevin Lunney file is half his height

More on this topic

Father jailed in UK for strangling girlfriend to death with baby in same roomFather jailed in UK for strangling girlfriend to death with baby in same room

GP given three life sentences in UK for 90 sex offences against female patientsGP given three life sentences in UK for 90 sex offences against female patients

Supreme Court hearing appeals over refugee family reunification rightsSupreme Court hearing appeals over refugee family reunification rights

Gardaí did not have 'common law' power to enter flat to arrest man, court rulesGardaí did not have 'common law' power to enter flat to arrest man, court rules


courthorse racingTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Varadkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after electionVaradkar predicts 'real difficulty' for Fine Gael to form a Government after election

Memorable quotes from the General Election campaignMemorable quotes from the General Election campaign

Talks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonaldTalks with Paul Quinn’s mother went ‘very well’, says Sinn Féin’s McDonald

O'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests TaoiseachO'Callaghan representing Adams a 'conflict of interest', suggests Taoiseach


Lifestyle

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

Spring may have sprung last Saturday but winter's chill retained its grip in recent days so although greenshoots of springtime are adding zest to our rooms, extra touches of comfort and cosiness are still in vogue.Rita Ora tunes into new season with interiors collection

Klein, Hockney, Bacon and Warhol are among the artists in the upcoming contemporary art sales, says Des O'Sullivan.Big names to watch out for in London's contemporary art sale

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »