News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court dismisses woman's bankruptcy annulment bid after overcharged mortgage repayments

Court dismisses woman's bankruptcy annulment bid after overcharged mortgage repayments
The judge said the reasons for seeking to set aside the bankruptcy lie outside of the bankruptcy process.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 04:31 PM

A woman's application to annul the bankruptcy she claimed was forced on her due to being overcharged on her mortgage by Bank of Ireland has been dismissed by the High Court.

Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington said the court had "considerable sympathy" for the distress Deirdre Dennis had endured over a considerable period of time.

However, the annulment application was not a matter in which the court had the jurisdiction to rule in Ms Dennis's favour.

The difficulty, in this case, the judge said, was that the reasons for seeking to set aside the bankruptcy, including that the bank had wrongly overcharged her on her mortgage repayments, lie outside of the bankruptcy process.

Bank of Ireland only admitted its error after Ms Dennis's discharge as a bankrupt, the judge said.

Any redress sought by Ms Dennis against the bank "lies elsewhere", the judge added.

Ms Dennis lost her family home, was left financially crippled and personally devastated after being charged over twice what was due on her monthly mortgage repayments between June 2012 and December 2017, to Bank of Ireland.

READ MORE

Child can be adopted without birth father being consulted says High Court

After obtaining financial advice, Ms Dennis successfully petitioned the High Court to be adjudicated a bankrupt in October 2017 and was discharged from her bankruptcy 12 months later.

In 2019 the bank after carrying out a review of her account unreservedly apologised to Ms Dennis for its failure to provide her with a tracker rate on her mortgage at a time she was entitled to one.

Bank of Ireland also withdrew its claim in her bankruptcy of amounts totalling €115,000.

The bank accepted Ms Dennis was entitled to compensation, redress and a refund of interest charged, also acknowledged its error was a factor in her losing her family home at Seaview Terrace, Killala Co Mayo.

In 2015 the bank sought an order from the Circuit Court seeking repossession of her home after she went into arrears and was unable to make repayments sought by the bank so it could sell the property.

READ MORE

Fota Wildlife Park re-opens tomorrow for pre-booked visits with new safety measures

Ms Dennis, represented by solicitor Evan O'Dwyer, applied to the Court to have her bankruptcy annulled.

In a written Judgement Ms Justice Pilkington said that Ms Dennis's position was very straightforward.

Had Bank of Ireland not made the error, which it belatedly admitted, Ms Dennis claimed she would have never been put in the position she was in, and would not have self-petitioned for bankruptcy, the Judge said.

However, the judge, while noting the stress and distress that Ms Dennis had endured over a considerable period of time, said that the issues the applicant had with Bank of Ireland were not directly relevant to the annulment application, and did not relate directly to the bankruptcy process.

It was not a matter in which the court could exercise its jurisdiction in her favour, the judge added.

The Judge said it appeared that the court had jurisdiction to reverse abuses of process or fraud. In this case there was no fraud nor an abuse of process.

Another difficulty for the court was Ms Dennis had been discharged from bankruptcy, and section 135 of the 1988 Bankruptcy Act precludes any review, cancellation or variation of an order of discharge.

No case law had been opened to the court that would allow the court annul an order of bankruptcy that has already been discharged, the Judge added.

The Insolvency Service of Ireland, the judge said had acted in accordance with the terms of the 1988 Bankruptcy Act, and had behaved properly in regards to Ms Dennis throughout.

In all the circumstances the court had no option other than to dismiss the application to annul the bankruptcy which the judge held was misconceived.

The court heard Ms Dennis currently rents a property at Killala Road, Ballina Co Mayo.

When she sought to be adjudicated a bankrupt she believed she owed Bank of Ireland some €171,000 on foot of loans taken with the bank. Her then home was valued as being worth €73,000.

She also had additional debts of €66,000 owed to revenue and another bank.

She claims that had she all the relevant information from Bank of Ireland in October 2017 she would not have sought to be adjudicated a bankrupt.

READ MORE

UCC study shows pollution from cars ‘halved since start of the lockdown laws’

More on this topic

Couple lose appeal over €1.36m judgment order in favour of Danske BankCouple lose appeal over €1.36m judgment order in favour of Danske Bank

Judge warns pensioner against breaking protection order taken out by his sonJudge warns pensioner against breaking protection order taken out by his son

Cork fishermen sue Guardian newspaper for defamation over online coverage of court caseCork fishermen sue Guardian newspaper for defamation over online coverage of court case

Child can be adopted without birth father being consulted says High CourtChild can be adopted without birth father being consulted says High Court


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin saddened for those mourning deceased during Covid-19 pandemicArchbishop Diarmuid Martin saddened for those mourning deceased during Covid-19 pandemic

Mixed message from Holohan and HSE on employers receiving worker's Covid-19 resultsMixed message from Holohan and HSE on employers receiving worker's Covid-19 results

Charities fear lack of service and closure due to impact of Covid-19 on financesCharities fear lack of service and closure due to impact of Covid-19 on finances

Child can be adopted without birth father being consulted says High CourtChild can be adopted without birth father being consulted says High Court


Lifestyle

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

Working towards a more sustainable life might seem daunting, but a few directions, checklists and ideas, with some photos to motivate might be the starting point, writes Carol O’CallaghanTurn over a new leaf: Books to inspire you to live a more sustainable life

Unerringly honest and often unprintable, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan discusses everyday sexism, life in lockdown, and coronavirus-themed comedy.Katherine Ryan: ‘Even when I was small I knew it was impossible to be liked by everyone’

Bad posture can wreak havoc on your spine. Yogi Meghan Shannen shows Liz Connor how to undo the damage of your makeshift home office set-up.4 anti-desk yoga poses to do if you’re sitting all day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »