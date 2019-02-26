Court dismisses appeal over Alan Shatter's successful challenge to sections of Guerin Report

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal over Alan Shatter's successful challenge to sections of barrister Sean Guerin's report concerning the former Minister's handling of complaints of Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Mr Guerin had appealed a Court of Appeal decision that "seriously damaging" “conclusions” in the report were reached in breach of Mr Shatter's rights to fair procedures and natural and constitutional justice.

The appeal court declined to quash the disputed sections, saying that was a matter for negotiation between Mr Shatter and the government that commissioned the report.

File image of Alan Shatter

The report was given to then Taoiseach Enda Kenny in May 2014 who later published it.

Mr Shatter resigned as Minister for Justice after the Taoiseach said he could not express confidence in him.

In separate judgments today, Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell, Mr Justice William McKechnie and Mr Justice Peter Charleton dismissed the appeal but found in favour of Mr Shatter on a different basis than the Court of Appeal.

The court made a declaration that certain conclusions of Mr Guerin in his report were made outside the scope of the task set to him and were not the subject of any notice to, or representations by, Mr Shatter.

Those conclusions included comments by Mr Guerin that: “No complex organisation can expect to succeed in its task if it cannot find the means of heeding the voice of a member whose immediate supervisors held him in the high regard within which Sergeant McCabe was held.

Ultimately An Garda Siochana does not seem to have been able to do that. Nor does the Minister for Justice and Equality, despite his having an independent supervisory and investigative function with specific statutory powers.

“The same appears to be true of GSOC, although this review is hampered in making any assessment in that regard by the fact that GSOC has not made documentation available.”

Sean Guerin

Al three judges stressed they were “far from critical” of the conduct of Mr Guerin.

They were also critical of Mr Shatter’s having initially made allegations of bias against Mr Guerin, which he later withdrew.

Mr Justice O’Donnell said those were “grudgingly” withdrawn. He also remarked that the difficulty of Mr Guerin’s task was compounded by a “surprising lack of communication” within the Department of Justice.

He also rejected arguments on behalf of Mr Guerin the matter was not justiciable.

Mr Justice McKechnie said he did not interpret his judgment as preventing scoping inquiries in the future.

Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne and Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley agreed with the judgment of Mr Justice O’Donnell.