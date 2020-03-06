News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court authorities urged to ‘get real’ on Soldier F case venue

By Press Association
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 12:49 PM

A Bloody Sunday victim’s brother has urged court authorities to “get real” and ensure the case against a veteran accused of murder is heard in Derry.

Liam Wray spoke out after a final decision on the venue for future hearings involving “Soldier F” was adjourned for another month.

Siblings of Bloody Sunday victim James Wray, Liam and Margaret, speaking to media outside Derry Magistrates' Court.
Siblings of Bloody Sunday victim James Wray, Liam and Margaret, speaking to media outside Derry Magistrates' Court.

The ex-paratrooper is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on January 30 1972, when troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside area of Derry, killing 13 people.

He also stands accused of the attempted murders of Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn. He faces a seventh supporting charge of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown on the day.

Mr McKinney’s brother Mickey echoed Mr Wray’s concerns after a decision on venue, which was expected on Monday morning, was put back until next month.

“It’s very important, this is where the crime was committed, not half a mile from where we are standing here,” said Mr McKinney outside Derry courthouse.

“We are the victims here. The people who are standing here this morning are the victims. This is where the case should be heard, not Belfast because of one man (Soldier F).”

While preliminary court proceedings have been heard in Bishop Street court in Derry, the court authorities are deliberating whether a committal hearing and any potential future trial should be moved to Belfast.

It comes amid security concerns about staging the proceedings in Derry and practical issues about the size and acoustics of the court facilities in the city.

READ MORE

Bloody Sunday victim’s brother says he won’t attend soldier trial if venue moved to Belfast

Soldier F has yet to appear in person at any preliminary hearings, but would be required to attend his committal.

Mr Wray noted that previous investigations linked to the case had been heard away from Derry, insisting issues around security and acoustics could be overcome.

“The atrocity happened in Derry,” he said.

It was witnessed by many, many people. The majority of witnesses in this case are going to be Derry people. For them to have to trip up to Belfast, which is not an easy journey, would be ridiculous.

Mr Wray added: “The issue here is we are talking about open justice.

“Justice for all and the experience we have had over the 48 years that we have been campaigning in regards to our relatives who were the victims of Bloody Sunday has been that the initial inquiry (Widgery Tribunal) happened in Coleraine, we have seen the way that left people feeling about justice, then we had the soldiers’ evidence in the Bloody Sunday inquiry in London.

“It’s about time people got real, it’s about time to say justice should be seen to be done and it should be heard to be done too in this courthouse.”

District Judge Barnie McElholm had indicated that a decision on the venue would be outlined to the court on Monday.

However, at the brief hearing Mark Mulholland QC, barrister for Solider F, asked for time to make a submission.

He said his client wanted to respond to a submission on the location made by Mr Wray on behalf of the bereaved families.

Mr Mulholland also noted that the management of the case was due to be passed from Judge McElhom to fellow district judge Paul Magill.

Granting the adjournment for Mr Mulholland to lodge submissions, Judge McElholm said the court authorities had been undertaking work to establish the suitability of several venues.

“These things are not simple but there’s a lot of work going on in the background,” he said.

The judge adjourned the matter until March 26, when he said Judge Magill would decide on the venue and set a date for the committal hearing.

READ MORE

25 witnesses to be called in case of Bloody Sunday accused Soldier F

More on this topic

Bloody Sunday victim’s brother says he won’t attend soldier trial if venue moved to BelfastBloody Sunday victim’s brother says he won’t attend soldier trial if venue moved to Belfast

25 witnesses to be called in case of Bloody Sunday accused Soldier F25 witnesses to be called in case of Bloody Sunday accused Soldier F

'Sundae Bloody Sundae': McDonalds slogan not intended as 'insensitive reference to any historical event''Sundae Bloody Sundae': McDonalds slogan not intended as 'insensitive reference to any historical event'

Protesters gather in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsProtesters gather in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths


TOPIC: Bloody Sunday

More in this Section

William and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fogWilliam and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fog

Micheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo VaradkarMicheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo Varadkar

Surge in suspects extradited to IrelandSurge in suspects extradited to Ireland

Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in ClareDad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

From Greta Thunberg to Mary Robinson, women globally are giving leadership to the climate crisis – the defining issue of our time. To mark International Women's Day, Helen O'Callaghan talks to five women in Ireland, playing key roles in raising awareness about the urgent need to take action.World in their hands: Five women who want us to take action on climate change

“I'm not letting that get anywhere near my nan,” blurts an emotional Dave. We’re discussing coronavirus in class.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: lauding the work of women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »