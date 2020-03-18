News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Court approves €35k payment to family of man who died after medical procedure

Court approves €35k payment to family of man who died after medical procedure
File and unrelated image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 04:26 PM

The High Court has approved a €35,000 payout to the family of a retired building contractor Brian McElhinney who had sued the HSE over injuries allegedly sustained following a medical procedure he underwent months before his death.

Mr McElhinney a father and grandfather from Station Road, Glenties, Co Donegal died at home on December 20th 2014.

His widow Rosaleen, on her own behalf, and behalf of her late husbands dependents sued the HSE which she claimed had caused his death to be accelerated due to negligence

The court heard that Mr McElhinney had been diagnosed as having conditions including Myelofibrosis, which is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts your body's normal production of blood cells.

It was claimed that in July 2014 Mr McElhinney underwent a procedure using a needle to take a sample from his back known as a lumbar puncture at Letterkenny University Hospital, in Co Donegal.

It was claimed that after the needle was removed from his spine he experienced excruciating pain resulting in him being paralysed from the waist down.

READ MORE

Volunteers in the US receive first doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine

As a result he was never able to walk independently again, and suffered other serious medical complications.

He was eventually released from Letterkenny Hopsital in late August 2014, several weeks after undergoing the procedure, and died the following December.

While the cause of death was due to his underline conditions, its was alleged that his death was significantly hastened by the effects of the lumbar punture and the alleged failure to treat it.

His widow and their family, represented in court by Alistair Rutherdale Bl, were greatly distressed and upset by the manner of Mr McElhinney's death and claim they suffered mental distress and loss resulting in personal injury and mental shock.

The HSE had denied that it had been negligent.

The settlement of €35,000 which is to be divided among the McElhinney family was approved in the High Court on Wednesday by Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

READ MORE

Frontline garda supervisors call for accelerated Covid-19 testing

More on this topic

Supreme Court to rule tomorrow on landmark cervical cancer caseSupreme Court to rule tomorrow on landmark cervical cancer case

Donald Trump told not to build that wall at Clare's Doonbeg golf resort Donald Trump told not to build that wall at Clare's Doonbeg golf resort

Man who stole from heroin overdose victim as he lay dead in laneway jailed for two yearsMan who stole from heroin overdose victim as he lay dead in laneway jailed for two years

Girl with complex medical conditions sues local authority over housing transferGirl with complex medical conditions sues local authority over housing transfer


CourtHealthTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UCC confirms second coronavirus caseUCC confirms second coronavirus case

Belfast pharmacy builds glass partition to protect against Covid-19Belfast pharmacy builds glass partition to protect against Covid-19

Landlords group calls on Govt to put tenants affected by Covid-19 onto HAP schemeLandlords group calls on Govt to put tenants affected by Covid-19 onto HAP scheme

Donald Trump told not to build that wall at Clare's Doonbeg golf resort Donald Trump told not to build that wall at Clare's Doonbeg golf resort


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »