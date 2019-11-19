‘Courageous’ asylum seekers fighting FGM in Ireland

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has praised the “courageous” women in direct provision who are advocating against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Ireland.

Eleven women based at the Kinsale Road Direct Provision centre in Cork graduated from ActionAid’s After (Against Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting Through Empowerment and Rejection) programme in Cork — the only programme of its kind on the country.

Speaking after the graduation ceremony, Mr Coveney said: “Legislation made female genital mutilation illegal back in 2012 but that hasn’t ended the practice.

“There are between 3,500 and 4,000 girls and women in ireland who have been impacted by FGM. That’s a lot. And if we’re going to persuade and convince and insist that other countries end this barbaric practice then we have to make sure that we stamp it out in our own country first.

“This is about creating champions within the most vulnerable communities so that what some people refer to as traditions in their own home countries are very much seen as unacceptable here.”

The World Health Organization estimates that 100m-140m women worldwide have undergone FGM.

An estimated 5,790 women and girls living in Ireland had undergone FGM, based on 2016 Central Statistics Office data.

The Tánaiste also said that supporting these women was particularly important, given that asylum seekers and migrants are “almost dehumanised” in contemporary debate on the issue.

“Asylum seekers are people, they’re families, they go through the anxieties and the pressures of life like Irish families do,” he said.

“We have a big task on our hands to communicate better what we do to reassure communities that asylum seekers are not a threat to their communities, in fact they can significantly enhance their communities, whether that be in GAA clubs or in local businesses.”

Ola Bakinson from Nigeria, who facilitated the After project, said establishing trust with the group was key to its success.

“It teaches people that it’s not right to be treated in this way and empowers them to speak out, not just about FGM but about other forms of gender-based violence,” said Ms Bakinson.

At the start there was some pushback, people said: ‘This is our culture. Why are you saying it’s wrong?’

“But they left with a different view, saying that they wanted to protect their own daughters and other girls.”

Siobhán McGee, CEO of ActionAid, said that, in January, they will extend the programme in Cork to men and teenage girls. She also called for government support so that they could roll it out nationwide.