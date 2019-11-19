News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Courageous’ asylum seekers fighting FGM in Ireland

‘Courageous’ asylum seekers fighting FGM in Ireland
Tánaiste Simon Coveney with Tanjina Poly Begum who completed the anti-FGM course After at Nano Nagle Place, Cork.
By Liz Dunphy
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:35 AM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has praised the “courageous” women in direct provision who are advocating against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Ireland.

Eleven women based at the Kinsale Road Direct Provision centre in Cork graduated from ActionAid’s After (Against Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting Through Empowerment and Rejection) programme in Cork — the only programme of its kind on the country.

Speaking after the graduation ceremony, Mr Coveney said: “Legislation made female genital mutilation illegal back in 2012 but that hasn’t ended the practice.

“There are between 3,500 and 4,000 girls and women in ireland who have been impacted by FGM. That’s a lot. And if we’re going to persuade and convince and insist that other countries end this barbaric practice then we have to make sure that we stamp it out in our own country first.

“This is about creating champions within the most vulnerable communities so that what some people refer to as traditions in their own home countries are very much seen as unacceptable here.”

The World Health Organization estimates that 100m-140m women worldwide have undergone FGM.

An estimated 5,790 women and girls living in Ireland had undergone FGM, based on 2016 Central Statistics Office data.

The Tánaiste also said that supporting these women was particularly important, given that asylum seekers and migrants are “almost dehumanised” in contemporary debate on the issue.

“Asylum seekers are people, they’re families, they go through the anxieties and the pressures of life like Irish families do,” he said.

“We have a big task on our hands to communicate better what we do to reassure communities that asylum seekers are not a threat to their communities, in fact they can significantly enhance their communities, whether that be in GAA clubs or in local businesses.”

Ola Bakinson from Nigeria, who facilitated the After project, said establishing trust with the group was key to its success.

“It teaches people that it’s not right to be treated in this way and empowers them to speak out, not just about FGM but about other forms of gender-based violence,” said Ms Bakinson.

At the start there was some pushback, people said: ‘This is our culture. Why are you saying it’s wrong?’

“But they left with a different view, saying that they wanted to protect their own daughters and other girls.”

Siobhán McGee, CEO of ActionAid, said that, in January, they will extend the programme in Cork to men and teenage girls. She also called for government support so that they could roll it out nationwide.

READ MORE

By-elections at right time for Greens

More on this topic

Govt considering using State-owned land for Direct Provision accommodationGovt considering using State-owned land for Direct Provision accommodation

Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'

Public event to be held in Leitrim to say asylum-seekers are welcomePublic event to be held in Leitrim to say asylum-seekers are welcome

'Good for Ireland, great for our economy' - McGrath says immigration has positive impact in rural areas'Good for Ireland, great for our economy' - McGrath says immigration has positive impact in rural areas


Direct ProvisionTOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »