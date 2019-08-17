News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Couple under constant stress from speeding cars on their narrow road

A Honda Civic ended up being wedged between a house and a wall on Ashe Street Youghal, Co. Cork.
By Christy Parker
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 06:15 AM

A couple whose house on a narrow street in Youghal was extensively damaged two years ago by a crashed car have narrowly escaped a repeat incident. The accident on Ashe St was just the latest in a long series of near misses that have left locals repeatedly calling on the local authority to act.

Mary and Jerry Keohane were preparing for bed at about 12.30am when an Opel Astra scraped their premises before swerving into a boundary wall opposite the house. The impact activated both airbags in the vehicle, whose sole occupant was a man believed to be in his early 30s.

“It was a frightening bang,” said Ms Keohane.

When I went out, the driver seemed in shock, so we brought him in and sat him down.

The driver was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and brought to Midleton Garda Station. Youghal fire brigade helped move the car onto a trailer. Ms Keohane says the crash happened “minutes before four young people passed the spot”.

Ashe St runs parallel to Youghal’s main street and is often used as a short cut to other access routes. At certain points, the street is barely the width of a vehicle and is bordered by houses, including a crèche, on one side and a boundary wall shielding a green area on the other.

Mary and Jerry Keohane on Youghal’s Ashe Street. The structural damage was so bad that Mary was left trapped, terrified and alone in the property for 90 minutes.
Mary and Jerry Keohane on Youghal’s Ashe Street. The structural damage was so bad that Mary was left trapped, terrified and alone in the property for 90 minutes.

Last April, an articulated truck got wedged there for several hours. Locals have long sought measures to deter speeding motorists. In July 2017, a car became embedded in the Keohanes’ house overnight and remained there for several months while the building was made safe.

The incident left the elderly couple stressed, and compromised a health condition for which Mr Keohane is on medication.

In recent times, moving cars have mounted doorsteps, a 90-year-old woman had her shopping bag struck as she entered her home, and the crèche wall has been struck several times.

A deputation from the area is due to address the East Cork Municipal District’s September meeting.

However, the fact that the street forms part of the Ironman cycling route, which will take place in the town again next June, may be one of the factors to explain why speed ramps to date have not been installed.

More on this topic

Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is not ‘crazy’Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is not ‘crazy’

Egan wants to give Tipp something to shout aboutEgan wants to give Tipp something to shout about

Galway 2020: UK firm will assess ‘Europeanness’Galway 2020: UK firm will assess ‘Europeanness’

Consumer confidence flashes red for TrumpConsumer confidence flashes red for Trump

More in this Section

Government faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services CardGovernment faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services Card

Two Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopenedTwo Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopened

Man with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink drivingMan with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold outRail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »