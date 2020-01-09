News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Boyfriend and girlfriend to go head to head at the ballot box in next election

Boyfriend and girlfriend to go head to head at the ballot box in next election
Cllr Holly McKeever Cairns and Cllr Chrisopher O'Sullivan
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 06:04 PM

A boyfriend and girlfriend will go head to head at the ballot box at the next General Election.

Fianna Fáil has announced that it is to run the current serving mayor of County Cork, Cllr Chrisopher O'Sullivan, on the ticket in the Cork South West constituency, alongside sitting Fianna Fáil TD, Margaret Murphy-O'Mahony.

O'Sullivan, aged 37, is the boyfriend of Cllr Holly McKeever Cairns, who will contest the same election in the same constituency, but on behalf of the Social Democrats.

He said the contest between the couple makes it very interesting: "It will be fine. I'm mad about her, but I won't be revealing anything about my strategy to her."

He added that he doesn't expect his girlfriend to talk about her strategy either.

"The plan is for Fianna Fáil to get two seats in the constituency so my party won't be letting me get involved in any electoral vote pacts with my girlfriend," Cllr O'Sullivan said.

I don't expect it to cause any difficulties. We are very supportive of each other. It won't have any impact on our relationship.

Cllr O'Sullivan comes from a family steeped in Fianna Fáil politics. His father, Christopher O'Sullivan Snr, served as a Fianna Fáil TD in the same constituency from 2007-2011.

Cllr O'Sullivan's uncle, DF O'Sullivan, was a long-serving member of Cork County Council who died tragically in a car crash in 1993.

Cllr O'Sullivan was a law graduate from the University of Limerick.

Holly McKeever Cairns is a farmer and small-business owner from the Turk Head Peninsula in west Cork.

She lived and worked abroad for many years in Greece, Spain, Britain, USA and Malta, before moving back home to work in the family farm and business, Brown Envelope Seeds.

She graduated from UCC with a Master of Science in Organic Horticulture. As part of her studies, she researched the methods and importance of plant adaptation in the face of unpredictable climates.

READ MORE

'I won’t take a drink, I promise you': Bail for man charged with threatening to shoot ex-wife

More on this topic

FF add Cork Mayor to General Election ticket in south westFF add Cork Mayor to General Election ticket in south west

Opposition parties back calls for fresh electionOpposition parties back calls for fresh election

Varadkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled returnVaradkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled return


TOPIC: Election 2020

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »