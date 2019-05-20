NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Couple in Holles Street termination case call for inquest

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 08:01 AM

A couple who terminated their pregnancy after a test suggested the presence of a fatal foetal abnormality want an inquest to take place.

The couple complained to the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street about the abortion which took place in March.

Two tests indicated Edward’s Syndrome, but a third found the unborn baby did not have the genetic disorder.

The complaint surrounds the failure to wait for test results to confirm the abnormality before allowing the termination to proceed.

Caoimhe Haughey is the solicitor for the couple and said they are also to make a formal complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner.

"As a result of discrepancies in documents and medical records that have been forwarded, firstly forwarded to the couple in the first instance, it was discovered that those records were glaringly incomplete," said Ms Haughey.

"And following a request from me, I've been provided with further documentation that I'm not satisfied that it is complete and I now have no choice but to make a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner."

READ MORE

Clinic safe zones expected to be agreed next month

More on this topic

Clinic safe zones expected to be agreed next month

Missouri legislature approves eight-week abortion ban

Minister says review into Holles Street termination case is warranted; Couple 'devastated' reveals solicitor

Missouri legislature set to pass abortion ban at eight weeks

KEYWORDS

AbortionHolles Street

More in this Section

Sophie Toscan Du Plantier's son appeals for witnesses to testify at Bailey trial

Plane fuel checked at Belfast City airport after concerns over delivery

Knife crime leading the young down disastrous blind alley – archbishop

Majority of public would support ban on unvaccinated children attending school


Lifestyle

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Recalling genius of the German super man

Islands of Ireland: Under Quarantine in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »