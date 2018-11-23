Home»ireland

Couple found dead in Kilkenny named locally; Post-mortem due today

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 06:37 AM

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out later on the couple suspected of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning in their Kilkenny home.

They have been named locally as Michael Hurley and his partner Mary Holohan, who were discovered by family members late on Tuesday night.

Mr Hurley who was in his 80s and his longtime partner, Ms Holohan - in her late 70s - had been living in a house in Kilderry, on the Johnswell Road outside Kilkenny City for many years.

The scene where an elderly couple were found dead at Kilderry, on the Johnswell Road outside Kilkenny city. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

On Tuesday night, family members discovered their bodies in the bungalow.

It is feared their remains may have been there for a number of days.

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning is being examined as one of the causes of their deaths.

READ MORE: Samsung issues apology for factory cancer cases

The State Pathologist has been notified and Gardaí spent much of yesterday at the scene.

Their bodies have been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital.

The couple has been described by neighbours as a quiet couple, who were always very supportive of local community fundraisers.

They were regularly seen old time dancing in Kilkenny city.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Kilkenny

More in this Section

Drew Harris admits he is 'not certain' that Garda issues raised in the Disclosures Tribunal have been resolved

Prison surveillance allegations 'raise serious issues which need to be addressed', says Flanagan

No change to corporation tax but big companies must pay fair share of taxes: Taoiseach

Culture Minister disgusted by vandalism: 'There is no bravery in throwing paint at a statue'


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »