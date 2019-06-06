News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Couple at centre of Holles Street termination case call on Minister to establish independent inquiry

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:30 AM

A couple who terminated their pregnancy after a series of tests wrongly suggested the presence of a fatal foetal abnormality in their unborn baby have called on the Minister for Health to intervene and establish an independent inquiry into their case.

Reacting to news that the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK can't undertake a review into the case, as was expected, the couple told RTÉ News they feel "abandoned" and wanted Minister Simon Harris to establish an independent inquiry to establish if similar cases have occurred.

RTE go on to report the Department of Health has confirmed to the couple that it has been in contact with Holles Street "seeking assurances of the ongoing safety of termination services" and an update on progress in relation to the independent review.

Last month RTE's health correspondent, Fergal Bowers, revealed the couple opted for a termination after two tests indicated the presence of the genetic disorder Edward’s Syndrome but that a third test subsequently found the unborn baby did not have the disorder.

After the revelations Holles Street said it had asked the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK to do a review into the case. The RCOG have told Holles Street it cannot undertake the review due to a lack of appropriate expertise amongst its team of assessors.

According to RTE the RCOG also said the "tragic case" highlighted the need to update the current information available in this area due to new and evolving technologies in prenatal diagnosis.

