Couple appear in Kerry court facing 169 charges relating to rape and abuse of girl over six year period

A couple has appeared in court in Kerry charged with 169 counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, neglect and cruelty of a girl over a six year period.

The couple in their 40s is also facing a number of charges of neglect involving four other children.

Both the man and the woman were arrested separately yesterday morning and brought to Killarney District Court. The arrests followed a three year investigation.

Investigating officer Sergeant Bridget Foley, gave evidence of arresting the man at 7.10 am to charge him with offences for sexual assault and child cruelty between the years 2009 to 2016.

The man is accused of 112 counts in the case of one child. These include 17 counts of rape, 17 accounts of aggressive sexual assault, and 16 counts of sexual assault. He is also accused of 28 counts of neglect and 28 of wilful cruelty against the child.

There were five counts of sexual exploitation under the Child Trafficking and Pornographic Act and one count of a threat to kill, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the State Act, the sergeant detailed.

The man is facing 22 counts of neglect involving four other children. The age range of the children at the outset of some of the alleged offences was very young, the court was told.

Sgt Foley also gave evidence of the woman’s arrest involving a total of 79 offences including sexual assault and child cruelty.

The allegations include some 16 counts of sexual assault, five of sexual exploitation and 36 of child neglect in the case of one child. There were also 22 counts of child neglect involving the four other children.

Sgt Foley said the State was objecting to bail in the man's case because of the “very very serious charges”. All the allegations related to harm of a grave degree, she said.

Applying for bail, the man’s solicitor Nuala Liston said the man had not left the jurisdiction since first interviewed (January 2017); he had no current passport and had no convictions and had “a blemish free character”, Ms Liston said.

Judge David Waters said he was granting bail but with quite strict conditions given the seriousness of the alleged offences.