County mayor hits out at lack of funds

The mayor of Cork County, the country’s largest local authority based on geographic area size, has highlighted the “inequality” in the dispersal of monies under the Urban and Rural Regeneration Funds.

Mayor Patrick Gerard Murphy said he was hugely disappointed that only two projects from Cork County received a total of €260,000 from the €62m dispersed.

“This was in spite of making 48 high-quality and highly deserving applications submitted for planned rural-based projects,” he said.

Cork county, he said, had a population of more than 400,000 across more than 141,000 households.

County Cork Mayor Patrick Gerard Murphy.

In contrast, said the mayor, Roscommon — with a population of around 60,000 people — received almost €5m for four projects in the second phase of funding under the €1bn scheme.

“While I must acknowledge that Kinsale Library in Co Cork received over €2m in the round-one announcement, both the number and the financial value awarded to us in the second round was immensely disproportionate,” the mayor said.

He said Cork is home to nearly 10% of the population of the Republic of Ireland and Project Ireland 2040 had set Cork out to be the fastest growing region.

“We in the council accepted the challenge and identified projects that will enable and encourage growth throughout the county,” said Mr Murphy.

He added that the planned schemes range from developing beaches and harbours to arts and cultural centres, to relief roads and many other diverse projects.

“We are a county of endless possibilities. But we need support, now more than ever, to fully deliver for our people,” he said.

Upcoming boundary changes will see large towns such as Ballincollig, Douglas, and Glanmire transfer from Cork county to the city’s local authority, with significant financial implications for County Hall.

To ensure both Cork city and county continue to thrive after the boundary change, the mayor said he and city lord mayor Mick Finn had met with a quartet of Cork-based ministers in mid-2018. Simon Coveney, Michael Creed, David Stanton, and Jim Daly all urged Cork County Council to pursue funding under the Urban and Rural Regeneration Funds.

“I feel Cork county was let down,” said Mr Murphy. “I believed we should have been a top priority in round two due to the pending boundary changes.

“We still have every intention of firing ahead with our projects, but we do need central government backing. We will need support if we want to see the region reach its full potential.”