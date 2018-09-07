County council will rule on Lidl pre-expansion planning bids

By Joe Leogue

Ongoing planning matters lodged prior to the expansion of Cork City’s boundaries next year will remain on the books of Cork County Council, the Department of Local Government has confirmed.

The query was raised this week after Cork County Council granted conditional planning permission to a Lidl supermarket in Douglas — after An Bord Pleanála had rejected a previous bid to develop the site in question.

The development entails a 2,251sq m supermarket and a separate, 1,351sq m, three-storey, mixed-use building with a cafe/restaurant, offices, and five apartments, and is set on a two-acre site between the Carrigaline Road and Churchyard Lane in the heart of Douglas village.

The proposal received a number of objections, including from Peter Horgan, the Labour Party area representative, who said he was “disappointed” that the County Council granted planning permission given it will be relinquishing responsibility for the Douglas area next year.

He also questioned which local authority will receive the development contributions associated with the development of the site.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government said legislation published over the summer has made provisions for such matters.

The Local Government Bill 2018, which was published in July is the legal instrument which will deal with matters arising as a result of the boundary alteration,” the department said.

“Included in this bill is a provision relating to planning applications that will see ‘in flight’ planning remain with the county council.

“The bill will also allow for the transfer of relevant development contributions collected in respect of development in the transferring area.”

Mr Horgan said the fact that such legislation should have been published much sooner, given the city boundary expansion is expected to be introduced within the next nine months.

We’re currently in a state of limbo on these issues between the city and the county,” said Mr Horgan.

“The fact is this legislation should have published a lot earlier than during the summer recess. The clock is ticking now to get through a technical document that will have far reaching implications for the people of Cork.

“The provision of effective services for the people of Cork City, old areas and new, must be paramount in this legislation.”